He was convicted of sexual abuse of a girl in Bariloche and has been on the run for 45 days

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a girl in Bariloche and has been on the run for 45 days

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that arrest and arrest warrant still in force of Juan Carlos Monje Contreras who has been a fugitive since February 24 when he was convicted of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse of a girl.

The man of Chilean nationality He is 56 years old and was based in Bariloche.

The court made up of judges Romina Martini, Martín Arroyo and Marcelo Álvarez Melinger had declared Monje Contreras guilty and only the caesura trial was pending to discuss the sentence. But did not attend the hearing where he was found guilty and when trying to notify him to appear, the Judicial Office detected that he had fled. Immediately, he declared his rebellion.

As explained by the Prosecutor’s Office, Monje Contreras was released because “remained legal until the plea hearing«. The prosecutor had only requested a precautionary measure to prohibit him from leaving the country.

In the last few hours, they pointed out, their vehicles were seized “to limit their ability to move”, raids and searches were ordered in various areas of Bariloche.

Besides, work together with the national forcessuch as the National Gendarmerie, Federal Police, Naval Prefecture, Airport Security Police and the National Directorate of Migrations. Interpol also intervenes in the search.

They requested that any information about Monje Contreras be reported to thes telephones (0294)474-6000 (ext. 909) and (0294)15493-4681 or at the Public Prosecutor’s Office building, at Anasagasti 799, or at the Judicial Office, at John O’Connor 20, in Bariloche.

