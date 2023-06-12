He was getting into his car and died of a heart problem in the center of Roca

A man died in the street when he was getting into his car, after suffering a heart problem in the center of Roca.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

According to police sources, an 85-year-old neighbor had gone to visit a relative who was admitted to a clinic Located on Buenos Aires and 9 de Julio streets.

After leaving the sanatorium, when it was getting into his vehicle that was parked a few meters away on 25 de Mayo street, he suffered a heart problem and ended up dying on the asphalt.

Sources close to the investigation They confirmed that the man had a record of suffering from these pathologies.

The next of kin were notified and came to the scene. In addition, personnel from the Third Police Station and the Criminalistics Cabinet carried out various procedures.



