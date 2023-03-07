This Monday night, a man killed in Concordia, Between riversto Valeria Leoncino, a 25-year-old girl with whom the femicide was obsessed.

The young woman had invited three friends to the apartment she was renting and they went down to the ground floor of the building when they saw an acquaintance at the door. He was a subject who had tried to get close to her on several occasions and who a few months ago he had offered her a job in her father’s upholstery.

At that moment, Carlos Ramón Passarella, 35, took out a weapon and He killed her with one shot to the head and two to the chest.. Immediately afterwards, the femicide fled in the car in which she had arrived, she parked it a few blocks away and he took his own life.

The young woman’s crime occurred on a property located in Guarumba, between Eva Perón and Entre Ríos, about 10 blocks from the bus station.

Valeria Leoncino, the young woman murdered in Concordia

Sources linked to the investigation informed local media that three young people aged 24 and 25 arrived at their friend Valeria’s house when they saw Passarella leaning on her vehicle, a white-white Ford Fiesta.

The four of them went down the stairs and when they reached the entrance gate, The subject pulled out a 9mm pistol and fired at point blank range..

After the murder, the victim’s friends ran away in despair, while the attacker got into his car and escaped down Eva Perón street. Passarella stopped three blocks away, in front of the Equestrian Club, and committed suicide using the same weapon that he used to kill Leoncino.

The femicide “was obsessed” by the victim

The friends, witnesses to the murder, declared that the man was “obsessed” with the young woman and she did not want to have any kind of relationship with him.

The same was said by José Arias, the prosecutor who conducted the first tests: “He was obsessed and had an interest in the girl, trying to form a relationship and, when he was rejected, he takes his life because he admits no other possibility“.

In that line, he clarified: “There was no love bond, but there was a pretense.”

When asked by the local press about the behavior of the murderer, the prosecutor indicated: “It is about objectifying the woman and not letting her lead her life. Simply, ‘Either you are with me or you are not with anyone’. And a few minutes later this man also appears dead, taking his own life.”

According to what was reported, the murderer’s father was present at the place “very distressed by the situation.”

The sadness and anger of family and friends

With several posts on Facebook, family and friends of Leoncino wrote heartbreaking words after his death. “Today, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the city dawns without you, my dear Valeria Leoncino. In a cruel and violent way, they took your life away. You did not deserve to leave like this. I will seek comfort in God to tolerate the pain that your departure leaves me, ” wrote a relative.

“I will always remember you like this with that smile and your gigantic simplicity that made you a beautiful human being. I am grateful to life for having met you and still having you many times in my house. I always loved you as a daughter,” added the man .

