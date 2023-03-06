Home Entertainment He was on probation and was arrested with more than 100 kilos of cocaine
Entertainment

He was on probation and was arrested with more than 100 kilos of cocaine

by admin

A man was arrested and charged with aggravated drug transport, after being surprised when he was transporting 102 kilograms of cocaine on a route from Salta, along with four accomplices and a few days after obtaining parole for a similar event in 2017.

Sources from the Federal Public Ministry of Salta reported today that it is about Darío Américo Gómez, who was convicted of transporting a similar load in 2017 and that this time he was directing another important drug trafficking operation towards Buenos Aires.

Today, at the request of the accusation promoted by the Complex Cases Area, in charge of the federal prosecutor Ricardo Toranzos, the federal judge of Guarantees 1 of Salta, Julio Bavio, formalized the Criminal charge filed against Gómez.

The charge for the crime of aggravated drug transportation Due to the number of participants, it also reached José Flores Terraza and three women, one of them also with a criminal record.

The defendants were arrested last Friday, in two related procedures in the post of Cabeza de Buey and El Naranjo, on the National Route 34, in the south of Salta.

When presenting the case, the prosecutor explained that the dismantling of this organization was not accidental, but the product of a investigation initiated on December 15, 2022when a person who protected his identity revealed details of how drug trafficking operations with final destination were carried out in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Córdoba.

Gómez, a native of Santiago del Estero, and Flores Terraza, a Bolivian national, were listed as the heads of this organization.

See also  "Rugantino" returns to the Sistina Theater

In this regard, the prosecution recalled that both defendants they had been arrested in 2017, when they were transporting 100 kilos of cocaine in a Peugeot 207 car, for which they were convicted.

On February 10, they obtained the conditional freedomin the framework of a sentence that they were going to consider fulfilled on April 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, regarding the defendant with a criminal record, the prosecutor reported that she was convicted in the province of Santa Fe, for the crimes of transportation of drugs and possession for marketing purposesAlthough in this case, the penalty was 3 years in prison, served on April 9, 2021.

Toranzos explained that the defendants were part of a drug trafficking organization, with defined roles and drug control, which was obtained in Bolivia, to later be entered into the country through the zone of the quiacain Jujuy, and continue along alternative routes and paths in the Calchaquíes valleys.

Based on this information, the prosecution faced intelligence and field taskswhich allowed to establish the movements of the organization.

In this way, last Friday he was arrested at the Cabeza Buey control, a Mercedes Benz car, driven by Gómez, who was traveling accompanied by two women, trying to disguise the traffic as a family trip.

In the requisition of the vehicle, the troops of the Salta Anti-drug Investigation Section (Secandrosal) detected a double bottom conditioning under the driver’s seat, where they took 103 packages, for a total of 102 kilos of cocaine.

Almost simultaneously, at the El Naranjo checkpoint in Rosario de la Frontera, the arrest of Flores Terraza and another accomplice was completedwho were traveling in a car Volkswagen Gold Trend.

See also  "DISNEY+" will be on stage in November, "Shang Qi" will premiere soon | Disney | Disney | Disney+ Day

During the hearing, the judge declared the legality of the detention, allowed the accusation and the request for preventive detention requested by the prosecutor’s officeunder the modality of effective prison for Gómez, Flores Terraza and one of the detained women, while for the other two house arrest was applied, since they have minors in their care.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

What taxes apply to cryptocurrencies in Argentina

Personal Pay adds a new function to make...

Tesla lowers the prices of its most expensive...

Goodbye to Xiao Xianrou idol drama? After “Hurricane”,...

“We want the maximum rigor so that there...

Pablo Vegetti climbed to the podium of the...

Interpretation of the twelve constellations in March, Sagittarius,...

Who is “El Salteño”, the alleged leader of...

Confirm the presence of Cristina Kirchner in Viedma

The Emergency Hospital joins a pilot test to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy