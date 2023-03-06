A man was arrested and charged with aggravated drug transport, after being surprised when he was transporting 102 kilograms of cocaine on a route from Salta, along with four accomplices and a few days after obtaining parole for a similar event in 2017.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Sources from the Federal Public Ministry of Salta reported today that it is about Darío Américo Gómez, who was convicted of transporting a similar load in 2017 and that this time he was directing another important drug trafficking operation towards Buenos Aires.

Today, at the request of the accusation promoted by the Complex Cases Area, in charge of the federal prosecutor Ricardo Toranzos, the federal judge of Guarantees 1 of Salta, Julio Bavio, formalized the Criminal charge filed against Gómez.

The charge for the crime of aggravated drug transportation Due to the number of participants, it also reached José Flores Terraza and three women, one of them also with a criminal record.

The defendants were arrested last Friday, in two related procedures in the post of Cabeza de Buey and El Naranjo, on the National Route 34, in the south of Salta.

When presenting the case, the prosecutor explained that the dismantling of this organization was not accidental, but the product of a investigation initiated on December 15, 2022when a person who protected his identity revealed details of how drug trafficking operations with final destination were carried out in the provinces of Buenos Aires and Córdoba.

Gómez, a native of Santiago del Estero, and Flores Terraza, a Bolivian national, were listed as the heads of this organization.

In this regard, the prosecution recalled that both defendants they had been arrested in 2017, when they were transporting 100 kilos of cocaine in a Peugeot 207 car, for which they were convicted.

On February 10, they obtained the conditional freedomin the framework of a sentence that they were going to consider fulfilled on April 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, regarding the defendant with a criminal record, the prosecutor reported that she was convicted in the province of Santa Fe, for the crimes of transportation of drugs and possession for marketing purposesAlthough in this case, the penalty was 3 years in prison, served on April 9, 2021.

Toranzos explained that the defendants were part of a drug trafficking organization, with defined roles and drug control, which was obtained in Bolivia, to later be entered into the country through the zone of the quiacain Jujuy, and continue along alternative routes and paths in the Calchaquíes valleys.

Based on this information, the prosecution faced intelligence and field taskswhich allowed to establish the movements of the organization.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In this way, last Friday he was arrested at the Cabeza Buey control, a Mercedes Benz car, driven by Gómez, who was traveling accompanied by two women, trying to disguise the traffic as a family trip.

In the requisition of the vehicle, the troops of the Salta Anti-drug Investigation Section (Secandrosal) detected a double bottom conditioning under the driver’s seat, where they took 103 packages, for a total of 102 kilos of cocaine.

Almost simultaneously, at the El Naranjo checkpoint in Rosario de la Frontera, the arrest of Flores Terraza and another accomplice was completedwho were traveling in a car Volkswagen Gold Trend.

During the hearing, the judge declared the legality of the detention, allowed the accusation and the request for preventive detention requested by the prosecutor’s officeunder the modality of effective prison for Gómez, Flores Terraza and one of the detained women, while for the other two house arrest was applied, since they have minors in their care.



