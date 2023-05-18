He was sentenced to eight years in prison

The Federal Justice sentenced today to eight years in prison still professor at the Faculty of Dentistry from the National University of Córdobaafter facing a trial that found him guilty of “continued extortion” when it was proven that he required his students to attend an academy of his property to prepare to approve the subjects he taught.

Judicial sources reported that the sentence to eight years in prison was handed down by the Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF1) in against the teacher and dentist Luis Olmedo (70), on the facts that began to be investigated in 2020, based on complaints from university students.

It was also dictated “disqualification for 10 years” for the exercise of teaching and public office.

for the same crime Two of Olmedo’s collaborating teachers were sentenced in the institute he owns, Adrián Oscar Casalis to five years and six months in prison and Augusto Massimino to five years in prison.

Chamber judges Carolina Prado, Jaime Díaz Gavier and Julián Falcucci also agreed to the request of prosecutor Maximiliano Hairabedían to condemn the then dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, Mirta Spalidero de Lutri, to one year and 10 months in prison suspended for the crime of “failure to perform the duties of a public official.”

They also condemned the dean of the Faculty

According to what emerged at trial, Spalidero de Lutri had received complaints from the students and did not carry out the corresponding administrative investigation, nor did he inform the Justice. She was also disqualified for four years from holding public office.

with a little more than 50 student testimonialsin the trial it was verified that for the students to pass the subjects of Microbiology and Immunology, which Olmedo dictated, they had to prove that they had attended their private academy to prepare before giving up and otherwise they were disapproved, as it arises from the cause.

Some witnesses who testified in the debate said that if they resisted the extortion maneuver, they had to take those subjects almost a dozen times to be able to pass.



