“He was thrown by the windshield”: details of the Pulga Rodríguez accident

The striker’s representative Luis Miguel RodriguezRoberto San Juan, revealed this Monday, May 1, that the “Flea” was thrown through the windshield of the truck when the accident happened on the road that left him in intensive therapy And that is “saved his life” Because otherwise I wouldn’t have had a chance to survive.

He was thrown from the vehicle and that saved his lifebecause if he had stayed in the truck there was no chance that he would be saved. I don’t know if he was wearing his seatbelt, because the truck fired him through the windshield and that helped him to save himself,” San Juan said.

And he added: “Although he suffered many blows, the truck was destroyed. The truck fell into a dry river that is quite deep, but the drought also saved it”.

El Pulga Rodríguez improves after the impressive rollover of his truck: “He is aware”

He also commented that the player tried to seek help but the multiple hits left him in a very strong state of confusion: “He walked out and went to a house, as if lost.. He saw some people and asked them for help. he thought he had been robbed, totally beside himself. he didn’t understand anything. People recognized him despite having his face destroyed and helped him.”

The state of health of Pulga Rodríguez

The forward of Central Córdoba from Santiago del Estero suffered a car accident on Sunday and is admitted to intensive care.

In the last few hours the “Flea” woke upbut He doesn’t remember the moment he overturned his vehicle when he arrived in Tucumán.

Rodríguez suffered a severe blow to the head, resulting in a clot, in addition to fractures in both cheekbones and “air” between the lung and the heart, for which reason he will continue to be observed at the Padilla Hospital and monitored “minute by minute”. minute”.

