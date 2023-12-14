Home » He was traveling with his little daughter, he lost control of the car, it overturned and fell into a ditch.
He was traveling with his little daughter, he lost control of the car, it overturned and fell into a ditch.

by admin
A 43-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were hospitalized this Thursday morning after they lost control of the car and it overturned in a type of ditch on provincial route 16, in the Sauce Punco area, jurisdiction of Villa Tulumba. .

The incident happened around 10:30 at kilometer 71 when both were traveling in a Volkswagen Gol and the woman lost control of the vehicle. The car overturned in a ditch and became wedged between some trees.

The car. (Police)

They were later transferred to the Deán Funes City Hospital for a better check-up.

