He was walking in Caviahue, saw the couple dancing in the snow and filmed this marvel

A couple dances tango in the snow in Caviahue. Video capture / Valentina Sepúlveda

Something magical can happen around the corner if you live in a mountain village in Patagonia. For example, in Caviahue, a wonder covered by snow in the winter, with residents and tourists who go shopping skiing. In the case of Valentina Sepúlveda, who arrived in 1989, got a job in a hotel and never left, dazzled by that paradise of trails and waterfalls among millenary araucarias, she was walking towards the supermarket, because she had wanted to cook a tasty ideal stew. for those two degrees below zero of thermal sensation. So there he went, with the cell phone camera recording the deep blue lake in which the mountains are mirrored when the wind that the pioneers avoid invoking does not blow, the boots that sank a little into the white gold of the province of Vaca Dead, the screeching of each step that is heard clearly as it advances. He filmed because he is passionate about sharing with the world the beauty of the land he chose to live, with the Copahue volcano four km away but which seems so imposing next to it, with its lagoon that boils in the crater and that white fumarole that reminds us that it is active . It was a morning like so many others of those that make her congratulate herself on the decision she made for herself by choosing that paradise, until she saw the shaggy little dog running to greet her and those two silhouettes in the distance.

View of Caviahue yesterday. This is how beautiful the Neuquén mountain village on the border with Chile is. Valentina was walking along the promenade, facing the lake, when she filmed the video. And then she took this spectacular panorama. Photo: Valentina Sepulveda

Dancing tango in the snow in Caviahue

Then he zoomed in on the image and caught in the distance the cadence of those tango movements on the snow, the snowy roofs of the cabins, the white flakes on the green of the branches of the araucarias, the traces of footsteps and of cars and trucks on the route that Vialidad had cleared. And she focused again on the woman and the man who moved to the beat of a 2 × 4 that could not be heard but could be sensed, with the blowing of the wind as a soundtrack and backdrop. She didn’t know them, but she silently thanked them for that gift, the beauty within the beauty. Then she did the shopping and when she came back they were gone. It was time to enjoy the stew in his frank.

“Snow gives me immense joy, it is gold for us”

In the winter of 2022, Valentina had to shovel to get out of her house. and go to work.

«Snow makes me good, it gives me immense joy. Besides beautiful, it is gold for us, because it gives us work«, says Valentina and says that the ski center that attracts tourists is just a mile and a half from town in this jewel of the south where sometimes locals and visitors have to shovel their way out of their homes to go to work, as in the case of Valentina last winter.

Caviahue, the paradise that could never leave

Valentina arrived in 1989 and fell in love with this corner of the Patagonia to which, in case a detail is missing, has Copahue 18 km to finish completing a unique destination that offers snow and hot springs in that untamed mountain range that looms and invites off-piste tours.

Caviahue from the window of the hotel where Valentina works, in an image from 2022.

«I came to Caviahue for a walk in 1989, I offered to work in a hotel and I’m still here still working at the Hotel Lago Caviahue”, says Valentina.

Winter behind the window in an image from 2022. Photos: Valentina Sepúlveda

«I also loved Caviahue’s tranquility and security, you can walk through all the paths of Caviahue without worrying about who is behind”, he continues.

“I love skiing, snowshoeing, walking on powder snow, feel that special sound it makes under your shoesThat’s powder snow,” he adds.

How to get to Caviahue

If you take Neuquén capital as your starting point, take National Route 22 to the junction with Provincial Route 21 and after 56 km take Provincial Route 26 to Caviahue. It’s all for asphalt and already the last stretch of the road announces that something different awaits you when you go in winter for the 26th that crosses the Cajón de Hualcupen, with the snow accumulated on the sides when the machine passes after the snowfall and the stalls of the breeders emerge in the white blanket.

View of Caviahue from the viewpoint located in front of the town and facing the Copahue volcano in an image taken yesterday. The layer of ice on the lake, evidence of extreme cold: the wind chill was -3°C today at 7 am. Photo: Valentina Sepulveda

After those 17 km, already close to the mountain village, there is a straight line leading to the lakeon the left you see the first line of cabins and inns facing the water.

It is advisable to check the weather forecast and the state of the routes in the daily report of the Neuquén Provincial Highway Administration.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

