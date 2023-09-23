He works milking cows in a dairy and he broke it singing

To the participants Sandra Silveyra thrilled everyone with her presence on Got Talent Argentina, in which she said that in addition to having her band she also milks cows every day of the year.

However, after his participation in the reality television show, His life turned around and even Abel Pintos said that he was going to record an album for him.

Silveyra, who has been working in the fields for 20 years, confessed in a conversation with a Santa Fe media outlet that “they were days of beautiful madness.” and that for her “Being on Got Talent was already a lot. But I didn’t imagine everything that happened next.except with the impact it had.”

Furthermore, he stressed that “It was a change in my life, I cried with emotion all these days because the people are very kind and dedicated very nice words to me.”

He works in a dairy and sings on weekends with his band

Regarding her musical career, Silveyra explained that “I have been fully dedicated for three years, after the pandemic emerged.” This It does not cause him problems with the dairy, since he works there from Monday to Friday and on weekends.when he goes on tour with his band, “She has someone to replace her.”

When referring to campohe remembered that “I have lived there since I can remember.” and in this area there are many dairy farms,” and added: “I have been working in the dairy farm for 20 years.”

Finally, he expressed that “Although it is something I like, the dairy is very exhausting and represents a lot of sacrifice.”

