An accessory that can change the entire mood of the room is the headboard. Whether they are more elaborate models, such as those printed in 3D, or those that refer to grandma’s house, such as the straw, the headboard is essential for avoid contact between the bed and the wall is for provide comfort to the back when reading a book or watching a movie on the bed, for example.

In the following gallery, we separate 25 headboard models who were in JACKET in 2022 for you to be inspired when choosing your next piece. Check out!

HB Interiores – Back to Aconchego. Project by CASACOR Rio Grande do Sul 2022. Cristiano Bauce CASACOR
Studio 1 and Patrícia Pasini Arquitetura – Refúgio Dona Ilza. Project by CASACOR Rio Grande do Sul 2022. Cristiano Bauce CASACOR
Raphael Ticiano – Designer’s Loft. Project by CASACOR Ribeirão Preto 2022. Felipe AraújoCASACOR
Primo Arquitetura – Transversal Suite. Project by CASACOR Bahia 2022. Gabriela DaltroCASACOR
Carol Barreto – Daughter’s Suite. Project by CASACOR Bahia 2022. Gabriela DaltroCASACOR
Manoela Corrêa – Couple Collector’s Suite. Project by CASACOR Ceará 2022. Esdras GuimarãesCASACOR
Ana Paula Paolinelli – Refúgio do Casal. Environment of CASACOR Minas Gerais 2022. Jomar BragançaCASACOR
Fernando Luiz Dal Bosco – Undici Refuge REVEEV. The professional mixes trends, colors and design in his sixth participation in the fair. The invitation awakened in the designer a connection with his interior and made him look for inspiration in his own trajectory to compose the new project. Inspired by Europe, the suite with living room includes an office and library and was named Refúgio Undici, from the Italian refuge eleven. Lio SimasCASACOR
Casa Refúgio, by Bruna Varhau and Raphael Meza- CASACOR Paraná 2022 Bruna VarhauCASACOR
Barbara Dundes – Studio Bereshi. CASACOR São Paulo 2022 project. Denilson MachadoCASACOR
All Architecture – Casa Eté Duratex. CASACOR São Paulo 2022 project. Salvador CordaroCASACOR
Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos – Temple of Memories. Project by CASACOR São Paulo 2022. Credit Denilson Machado. Denilson MachadoCASACOR
Casa Aura, by Cristiane Moussa. Environment of CASACOR Goiás 2022. Edgard CésarCASACOR
Viajante Suite, by Marilene Galindo. Environment Room at CASACOR Rio 2022. André NazarethCASACOR
Flávia Glanert and Moca Arquitetura – Resort Reveev Suite. Project by CASACOR Paraná 2022. Eduardo Macarios CASACOR
The Faro White shade, which is part of Sunlit Days, the first carbon-neutral Silestone collection, appears in the Casa Embaúba suite. DisclosureCASACOR
Relato Arquitetos – Mozzafiato Suite. Project by CASACOR Brasilia 2022. Edgard CesarCASACOR
Betânia Nascimento – Voktum Master Suite. Project by CASACOR Minas Gerais 2022. Jomar BragançaCASACOR
Mariane Siqueira Architecture – Suite Aurora. Project by CASACOR RIbeirão Preto 2022. Felipe AraújoCASACOR
Mariana Maisonnave Architecture and Interiors – Abraço. The professional defends humanized architecture capable of transmuting and awakening a state of mind of tranquility and warmth. Her space involves the body with generosity from the composition of textures, tones, sounds and aroma. The suite highlights the characteristics of the architect’s traits and, at the same time, reveals the coherence of her narrative trajectory at CASACOR. “Respiro” was the theme in 2021, “Abraço” brings welcoming as a sensory force in the 2022 project. Lio SimasCASACOR
Sérgio Paulo Rabello – Jardim das Suites. Project by CASACOR Espírito Santo 2022. Camila Santos
Tatiana Campos Melo – Relicário Suite. Project by CASACOR Bahia 2022. Gabriela DaltroCASACOR
Aline Leivas – Master Suite. Project by CASACOR Espírito Santo 2022. Camila Santos
Max Mello – Bride and Groom Suite. Project by CASACOR Espírito Santo 2022. Camila Santos
Ju Nejaim Architecture – Break Room. Project by CASACOR Pernambuco 2022. MCA EstúdioCASACOR
