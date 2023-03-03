Hello everyone, this is Keisuke Nakata. I look forward to having a good relationship with you this year too!

The March issue of Men’s Nonno has a feature on Korea, so at the end of last year, the Men’s Nonno team went to Korea for a shoot!

I used to post pictures on my Instagram and other places, but on this blog, I would like to take a look back at the wonderful off-shots taken by photographer Omi-san (@omisakii)!

It was my first time in South Korea, so of course it was fun to shoot, but I was also inspired by the streets of Seoul, food, and fashion. In particular, the authentic ganjang gejang was exquisite.

So let’s go back.

It was cold, so this hat was very helpful.

This leather down jacket is from a new vintage schott that I bought for my trip to Korea. It was also very successful.

Here, before the first cut in the morning, I kind of shake hands with Toyoda as if to say, “Let’s do our best” (laughs). My breath is white.

If I remember correctly, this is one of the shots I took when I went on location scouting as soon as I arrived. I’m happy, and I’m a little tired.

I also had my camera with me during the location scouting, so I took a lot of pictures! I want this photo to appear in the magazine! Please check it by all means.

This is the back alley that I arrived at after walking around. The old streets were beautiful. The cityscape of Seoul is a mixture of new and old buildings, and it was very interesting to see the unbalanced feeling.

Take a break at the cafe. There are many cafes in Seoul, and it seems that there are many things such as the second cafe. It was very stimulating to feel the real style over there, which is different from Tokyo.

Above, I looked back with Mr. Omi’s wonderful photos. How was it? I want to visit Korea again soon.

Whether you have been there several times or are planning to visit, please visit us once. I’m sure it will be a great memory!

Thank you very much for the end. see you.

