Headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal raided

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office raided the offices of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Thursday after a judge suspended the legal status of the Seed Movement, whose candidate, Bernardo Arévalo, will participate in the August 20 presidential runoff.

David de León, spokesman for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), confirmed the raid.

The day before, the TSE made the results official after two weeks of appeals and legal claims that lengthened the process and confirmed the ballot between the right-wing candidate and former first lady Sandra Torres before Arévalo, a left-wing candidate and doctor in Sociology.

But minutes before the TSE announced its decision, the Guatemalan Special Prosecutor against Impunity reported through a video on Twitter that, at its request, a judge had suspended the legal status of the Seed Movement for allegedly having been constituted as party presenting false signatures.

