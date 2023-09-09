HEADS FOR THE DEAD

In The Absence Of Faith

(Death Metal)

Label: Pulverised Records

Format: (EP)

Release: 01.09.2023

The men from HEADS FOR THE DEAD, gathered around front gurgler Jonny Pettersson (including MASSACRE and PALE KING), have been able to cause quite a stir since they were founded in 2017. The band, which lives around the globe in Sweden, Germany, England and the USA, impressed with their horror-inspired death metal, and particularly woke people up with the strong EP “Slash’N’Roll” and the themes it contains about films such as “Halloween” or “The Thing” and the title of the same name as well as the successful cover songs caught my attention. Last year the third album “The Great Conjuration” followed, which unfortunately passed me by, but has now been diligently made up for. But Jonny and his boys have been busy and are releasing another 5-track EP with almost 25 minutes of the finest horror material, “In The Absence Of Faith”.

And a lot has happened musically at HEADS FOR THE DEAD in the last few years. Even though drummer Ed Warby (Ex-GOREFEST, AYREON) has left, nothing has changed in terms of quality on “In The Absence Of Faith”. The tracks sound more mature, more structured and more intense than before. Dark, sometimes bombastic death metal that never hides its affection for the horror genre drills itself into your ear canals in a nasty but also catchy way. Sometimes there is traditional woodwork, sometimes death’n’roll riffing that goes well forward, sometimes doomy-heavy parts, but then again a bit of bombast.

Here and there there are subtle reminders of CRADLE OF FILTH, which is also due to Petterson’s usually quite deep gurgles, but also many other facets in his voice. You can tell from the five completely different compositions that there are hardly any limits set here and yet somehow they manage not to break too far out of the aforementioned extreme metal genres. But with accomplished and experienced gentlemen who are or at least were active in groups like REVEL IN FLESH, IMMORTAL RITES, DEAD SUN or SENTIENT HORROR, that’s hardly surprising.

Fans of the varied extreme metal spectacle should engrave HEADS FOR THE DEAD firmly in their brains for the future, because these guys will be hearing a lot more about themselves in the next few years, I’m sure!

Tracklist „Slash ‘N’ Roll“:

1. Heart Of Darkness

2. Taste Of Terror

3. The God Forsake

4. Self-Immolation In Fire

5. Possession

Total playing time: 23:37

