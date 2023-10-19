Healing Hearts with Love: Jin Shijia and Zhang Junning Bring Warmth in ‘The Best Encounter’

Jin Shijia and Zhang Junning Heal People’s Hearts with Love

A heartwarming new movie titled “The Best Encounter” made its premiere in Beijing a few days ago. The film, directed by Ha Zhichao and written by Qiu Yan, stars leading actors Jin Shijia, Zhang Junning, Jiang Peiyao, and newcomer Wu Yuheng. Unfortunately, lead actor Qiu Ze was unable to attend the premiere due to work commitments, but he recorded a special video message for the audience. The highly anticipated movie is set to be released nationwide on October 20.

“The Best Encounter” tells the touching story of Dr. Cao Lu, portrayed by Jin Shijia, a B-ultrasound technician who feels lost in life. He is introduced to the Dongshan Courtyard Sanatorium, where he encounters a world that resembles paradise. Here, he meets the characters of Liu Yingjun, played by Qiu Ze, and Wu Yanzi, played by Zhang Junning, who have found true love. Alongside them, Dr. Cao Lu also forms relationships with nurse Li Wenjing, played by Jiang Peiyao, and a group of kind-hearted individuals. Through a journey of growth and understanding, these initially unfamiliar people eventually create a sense of belonging with one another.

During the premiere, Director Ha Zhichao and screenwriter Qiu Yan shared the creative process behind the movie with the audience. Director Ha Zhichao explained, “In this story, we explore various encounters in life. It’s essential to learn how to face life’s challenges.” Screenwriter Qiu Yan added, “Although it is a realistic story, it carries a warm atmosphere. This creative attempt holds great value.”

Jin Shijia, who portrays Dr. Cao Lu, expressed his appreciation for the character and the message of the film, saying, “Dr. Cao Lu, who has been jaded by society, finds the most crucial aspect of being human in this environment. Simplicity is the purest and most valuable source of happiness.” Zhang Junning, who plays Wu Yanzi, delved into the mental journey her character experiences during the filming process. She explained, “Within this warm and kind story, there are hidden sharp truths that everyone encounters in real life.” Jiang Peiyao, who portrays Li Wenjing, emotionally expressed her gratitude for the role, stating, “The love and patience depicted in the film are immense. Despite all the doubts and setbacks, I was able to push through. It is truly an honor to play such a role.” Wu Yuheng, in his film debut, shared his gratitude for being part of the movie, saying, “I consider myself lucky to have joined this film and worked with such a kind and gentle group of people. They have provided me with a lot of strength over the past few years.”

After the screening, audience members passionately expressed their gratitude for the outstanding performances delivered by the actors in the film. They acknowledged the film’s ability to convey love and kindness to the audience. One attendee said, “Qiu Ze and Zhang Junning’s performances are delicate and genuine, making it easy for us to empathize.” Another viewer exclaimed, “I felt the power of life emanating from the film.” The audience recognized the genre film’s social responsibility and appreciated its warm undertones. Many expressed their hopes that everyone who watches the movie will be healed emotionally. To display their gratitude, the audience presented the main creators with five-meter-long scarves, symbolizing warmth and wrapping all six actors in appreciation.

“The Best Encounter” promises to be a heart-touching journey that explores the power of love and human connections. Make sure to mark your calendars for its nationwide release on October 20.

