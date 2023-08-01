Health innovates in contracting surgical devices and equipment

In this purchase mode, payment is made only for what was used, avoiding waste and offering more savings

With the aim of optimizing the acquisition and use of implants used in thoracolumbar spine surgeries, the Department of Health (SES) signed the first contract on consignment, which takes effect at the Hospital da Região Leste (HRL). In this purchase modality, payment is made only for what was used, avoiding waste and offering more savings.

“As we need the implants, we ask the company and the secretariat pays according to use”, explains doctor Rosana Coccoli, district technical reference (RTD) in spine neurosurgery and one of those responsible for the process. In previous agreements, in regular purchases, the rule was to establish quantities to be purchased. However, not all devices were always used, generating excess material and extra expense for the folder.

“What was proposed with this hiring model is an evolution in the purchasing sector, and we hope it will be adopted”, evaluates Rosana. Secretary of Health, Lucilene Florêncio, reinforces: “We have made every effort to offer a more efficient service to better serve network users.”

The contract was signed for five years and may be renewed for the same period. The extended term is another differential of the suggested model: the supplier company sees the investment in the materials offered be diluted over the period of validity of the agreement, not impacting costs as severely as in contracts signed traditionally, of one year.

The thoracolumbar device, negotiated in the new contract, is used in surgeries to stabilize the thoracic and lumbar spine, such as in cases of trauma or spine degeneration diseases, in addition to neoplasms. The spine surgery service at HRL is a reference in the network for spinal pathologies.

New acquisitions

The East Health Region has two other open bidding notices for the purchase of equipment, both with funds from parliamentary amendments. One of them is for the acquisition of a surgical microscope, a device aimed at complex operations on the spine, allowing surgeons to visualize, with more clarity, small details of nervous structures.

The second notice is for obtaining a neuronavigator – equipment that works as a guidance system for the neurosurgeon to position the implants during the procedure. In the evaluation stage, the four companies that supply the device in Brazil will hand over their equipment for demonstration so that the team can formalize the experience in a report to support the purchase.

There will be four elective procedures: two for scoliosis and two for the cervicothoracic spine, a highly complex surgery. The idea is to choose the most suitable equipment, with the best cost benefit, not just the lowest price.

*With information from Agência Brasilia

