Complement your look with the unmissable Chopard My Happy Hearts collection! Whether it’s a passionate carnelian, pure and soft mother-of-pearl or sparkling diamonds, My Happy Hearts is a close friend for all modern girls. Casual and exquisite Parisian fashion, casual and cute and sweet outfits, or romantic and sexy unrestrained charm, you can create your own ever-changing style and lead the fashion trend by playing with these exquisite jewelry accessories. So, how to use My Happy Hearts to match with a variety of charm? This dressing guide will give you the answer.

Casual yet sophisticated Parisian chic

Girls who love French style are usually simple and fashionable, and they are straightforward. When they wear white gold and diamond jewellery pieces from the My Happy Hearts collection, there is innate elegance in their gestures. Denim elements are the core of the overall look. Use a white tank vest with jeans or a jacket for an avant-garde fashion look. In addition, advocating the fashion concept of “simple but not simple”, they usually wear two necklaces from the My Happy Hearts series, and three ear studs of the same series (can be sold separately) on their ears, adding a bright spot to the overall look. After all, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Although a small diamond ring is enough to please herself, it does not prevent her from maintaining her love for other gems, such as carnelian, which symbolizes happiness, peace and energy. For her, wearing jewelry is not a special need for certain occasions, but hopes that with the company of the My Happy Hearts series, she can always have a heart for herself, so as to better perceive life and enjoy the moment.

[We recommend: Use the warm red elements to inject vitality into the overall look. The dazzling vermilion sneakers are matched with glossy manicures and red lips of the same color, showing an effortless and fashionable outfit.]

style photo reference : Casual yet sophisticated Parisian chic

CHOPARD Chopard MY HAPPY HEARTS series jewelry

match Figure description : jacket and jeans ( Levi’s ), t-shirt (Re/done) / shirt (Figaret), vest (Petit Bateau), jeans (Jeanerica) / denim shirt ( Levi’s ),sports shoes( Converse at Running ) socks (Falke)

Cute outfits with “fun soul”

How to inject some interesting elements into fashion styling? My Happy Hearts series must be your best partner. Cute and interesting outfits will always be favored by more people. With a candy-pink vest or a pale yellow sleeveless top with ruffles and a bright red skirt, the overall shape of the high-saturated color system not only shows the smartness and playfulness, but also interprets the interesting inner soul of the wearer. This playful collocation principle can also be called another kind of “eclecticism”: breaking the limits of creation and pursuing unfixed fashion expressions. So what better way to interpret this borderless style than the ebullient carnelian from the “My Happy Hearts” collection? With blue eye shadows and metallic manicures, the cute style “reduces sugar and relieves greasy”. The overall shape is more layered and interesting, full of vitality and happiness.

[We recommend: complete sets. Wear necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from the My Happy Hearts collection as a set, with sparkling stud earrings that incorporate Chopard's signature heart-shaped elements and smart diamonds light up your own lovely charm, interpret me to please my heart and bloom with freedom charm!]

style photo reference : Cute outfits with “fun soul”



CHOPARD Chopard MY HAPPY HEARTS series jewelry



match Figure description: Jacket (Hediprasetyo diit) ,skirt (Alexander Vauthier) ,sunglasses (Imperial Collection, Chopard) / Jacket (Mango) / Jacket (Meow)

Romantic and sexy freewheeling glamour

What would happen if we collected heart jewelry as we love someone? With the My Happy Hearts collection of bracelets, rings, necklaces and stud earrings embellished with hearts, you will never be short of loving company. A girl who loves life and pursues freedom, her fashion style is always mixed with romance and sexiness. . She likes to wear bright and sexy red and pink corsets to show her femininity. Items such as ruffled skirts will of course be skipped. She prefers a corset that accentuates her figure or a red sheer gauze blouse to match with jeans, with sexy makeup and a touch of pink. The mother-of-pearl My Happy Hearts series of jewelry, the softness and warmth of the jewelry set off her gentle and charming.

【We recommend: When we have a hard time deciding which one to choose, we might as well choose to stack necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from the My Happy Hearts collection. These beautiful jewels are stylish and sophisticated, with plenty of matching inspiration. The era of “less is more” is over, and stacking and mixing is the future. 】

style photo reference : Romantic and sexy freewheeling glamour

CHOPARD Chopard MY HAPPY HEARTS series jewelry



with pictures ： shirt (Strong Strong)/ corset (Cadolle Jean) ,jeans (Levi’s)/ corset (Meow)

Chopard Chopard series product description:

Chopard Chopard My Happy Hearts necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are made in 18K rose gold or white gold in line with Chopard’s sustainability and social responsibility philosophy, decorated with carnelian, mother-of-pearl or set with diamonds. Among them, the series of rings and earrings also launched a smart diamond style.

Photographer: Marc Philbert

Stylist: Diane Boulenger

Product Photography: Federal-Studio

My Happy Hearts series product map from Chopard