“Signal of Heart” is an urban male and female love social reasoning reality show jointly produced by Tencent Video, Penguin Film and Weizhong Media. The fifth season is about to return. Many netizens still don’t know the broadcast time, so the editor will show you Here comes the return time of Signal 5 of the heart. Interested netizens come to see it together.

Heart Signal 5 Return Time

show time

A few days ago, the program team officially announced that “Heartbeat 5” will be premiered in August.

Observation room guests

At present, the five observation room guests announced by the official announcement are Yang Ying, Li Chengxuan, Wu Xin, Wang Sulong and Meng Ziyi.

The above is the return time of the heartbeat signal 5 brought by the editor. Interested netizens can go to Tencent Video to see it.

Original title: When will the fifth season of Heart Signal 5 broadcast Heart Signal 5 return time

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling