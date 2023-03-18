Home Entertainment Heat and humidity, the protagonists of this Saturday that will have a maximum of 35 °
Entertainment

Heat and humidity, the protagonists of this Saturday that will have a maximum of 35 °

by admin
Heat and humidity, the protagonists of this Saturday that will have a maximum of 35 °

18/03/2023 – 07:41 Santiago

Santiago del Estero This Saturday will experience a new day of intense heat, in which the maximum temperature will reach 35°, but with high percentages of humidity.

According to what was reported by the National Metereological Service, the morning will appear with partly cloudy skies and calm winds, but with humidity above 80%.

The hottest moment is expected for the siesta, with light winds from the north. Towards night, temperatures of 30° are expected and for tomorrow, a hotter day, with a minimum of 22° and a maximum of 37°.


See also  "The Life of the Chou" hits Ren Jialun and Bailu's "Aesthetic Love" repeatedly praised

You may also like

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand...

Honda SH & Co, here are the most...

Survival thriller “Fall” officially announced that a sequel...

Surinamese plant-based soul food at The Old Soul

Say it with tulips — Hart Amsterdammuseum

London, Ai Weiwei invites the world to raise...

Digital Indigenous 04, electro joy from Malawi

Season license plate: This license plate saves so...

Hydrogen breakthrough: 36 new refueling stations approved in...

Lance Reddick is dead: mourning for US actors!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy