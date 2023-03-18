18/03/2023 – 07:41 Santiago

Santiago del Estero This Saturday will experience a new day of intense heat, in which the maximum temperature will reach 35°, but with high percentages of humidity.

According to what was reported by the National Metereological Service, the morning will appear with partly cloudy skies and calm winds, but with humidity above 80%.

The hottest moment is expected for the siesta, with light winds from the north. Towards night, temperatures of 30° are expected and for tomorrow, a hotter day, with a minimum of 22° and a maximum of 37°.



