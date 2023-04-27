Heat comes back again and eliminates Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat put together another stunning comeback in the fourth quarter before beating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Bucks, first seeded in the Eastern Conference, said goodbye in the first round of the playoffs, losing in the fifth game.

Two nights after outscoring Milwaukee 30-13 in the final six minutes for a 119-115 victory in Miami, the Heat pulled off another big comeback, tying the game on Butler’s layup with half a second remaining in regulation.

It is the sixth time in history that an eighth seed eliminated the first seed. The last time this had happened was in 2012, when the Philadelphia 76ers took advantage of a knee injury to Derrick Rose and beat the Chicago Bulls.

Jrue Holiday, current point guard for the Bucks, played in those Sixers.

Miami advanced to a second-round series against the fifth-seeded New York Knicks, who also completed a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The first match of the series is scheduled for Sunday in New York.

