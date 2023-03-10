Home Entertainment Heat wave: another week of extreme temperatures arrives across the country
by admin
The intense hello of heat that crosses a large part of the country will last at least another week. This is how they foresee it from the National Metereological Serviceand the trend, they forecast, shows that we will have an autumn with temperatures up to 55% above the average for the season.

Although this Thursday the entry of cold southern air brings relief to the south of the country, “but in the center and north the temperatures will continue to be very high. In Buenos Aires we will possibly have another heat wave next week”said Cindy Fernández, SMN specialist.

The city of Buenos Aires, La Plata and other municipalities in the Buenos Aires suburbs were still on a red alert for heat this Thursday, March 9, one week after the National Meteorological Service issued this warning for extreme temperatures “very dangerous”

the hottest summer

Meanwhile, in towns in the center of the country and the coast orange and yellow alerts govern with maximums between 33 and 37 degrees. It is that Argentina endures this year the hottest summer on record, with record temperatures and lack of rain that damage agriculture and keep the country under weather alert.

The first of nine heat waves was registered last November, whereas the usual number is four or five in this season of the year.

According to the SMN, it is the warmest summer since 1961, and last month was also the second driest February, with 41.9% less rain than average.

“It is not normal to have heat waves in March, the latter was very long, in the city of Buenos Aires it lasted for seven days,” said Fernández, who indicated that the usual duration is three days.

Drought and fires: the other scourge of the heat wave

The combination of high temperatures and drought led to forest fires and affected agricultural activity. “Argentina is suffering from an unprecedented climatic scenario in modern agriculture,” warned the Rosario Stock Exchange in its latest report. “There is no rain in sight that would allow us to put a floor on the harvest, the situation is very serious and it could get worse,” he added.

Soybean production, the main export product, will fall to its lowest volume in 14 years, with losses also in wheat and corn. The entity estimated losses of about 10,000 million dollars this year.

“This drought was caused by the La Niña phenomenon and it is expected that in autumn it will begin to weaken until it disappears, but the atmosphere is slow to respond,” explained Fernández.

