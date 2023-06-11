“Heat Wave Season” opens in Hangzhou with 12 performances of 5 plays_Hangzhou Net

Recently, Hangzhou Drama Art Center released a press release on the heat wave performance seasonThe meeting and the premiere of “The Great You” were successfully held in Hangzhou Dongpo Grand Theater.

At the press conference, Hangzhou Drama Art Center also signed a school-enterprise cooperation agreement with Huace Film Academy of Zhejiang Institute of Communication. In the future, the two parties will work together to build a multi-faceted, open, interactive and collaborative cooperation platform, hoping to jointly create a model for the integration of literature, art, production and education.

After the press conference, the opening play of the heat wave performance season “The Great You” officially premiered at the Dongpo Grand Theater.

12 performances in 5 plays

Wave-making space station series of activities

This “Heatwave Performance Season” exhibited a total of five works with different characteristics. There are not only comedy brand repertoires that have won high reputation in the industry and the market, but also newly created and rehearsed emerging repertoires. A new generation of vigorous creative force represented by No. 280 Troupe.

As the opening play, “The Great You” is an original documentary drama created and rehearsed for more than half a year. It is performed by young actors from the No. 280 Troupe, a sub-brand of Hangzhou dialect, turning people’s life experience into a stage dream.

After several rounds of touring, the resident version of “Flying Fortune” will be tailored for a small theater this time. The plot will be upgraded with an immersive viewing experience, and more new elements of comedy will be incorporated.

“He & She” is an upgraded version of “Very Good”, which won the “Best Drama Award” in the Youth Competition of the Ninth Wuzhen Theater Festival. The whole play shows strong, profound and warm Chinese-style emotions; “The two works of “Pan’s Life” will also bring the perspective of two female directors, opening a new window of interpretation for the stories we are familiar with. “He and Her” and “Flying Fortune” in the heat wave season will also start a national tour this year.

The opening play of the heat wave performance season “The Great You” is an original documentary drama carefully created by Hangzhou Drama Art Center. The first performance is included in the 2023 “West Lake Spring Art Festival”. The play is completely based on real life. In terms of narrative, it captures the details of ordinary people’s lives with the narration of life flow and the emotional expression of warmth and healing.

This “Heat Wave Performance Season” unites well-known domestic screenwriters and directors to focus on launching an art co-creation incubation plan, providing professional support and incubation for young creators and outstanding original drama works with natural and unrestrained vitality. The platform grows freely and unconstrained in the soil of drama.

The reporter learned that since the start of the call for contributions, this incubation program has received a total of 262 entries. At present, 18 scripts or script outlines have been preliminarily selected for the semi-finals. The works shortlisted for the semi-finals will be reviewed by experts, and finally the “best Heatwave Award”. This year’s incubation works will also be exhibited in August.