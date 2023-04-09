Home Entertainment Heathen Foray – Oathbreaker – Album Review
Heathen Foray – Oathbreaker
Origin: Austria
Release: 07.04.2023
Label: Massacre Records
Duration: 41:37
Genre: Pagan Metal

Photo Credit: Kristian Wolf

The Styrian Pagan Metalers from Heathen Foray can rightly consider themselves to be a fixture in the local metal scene.

With their sixth album Oathbreaker the gentlemen are preparing to confirm and consolidate exactly this status. Recorded in Graz and mixed and mastered in London, listeners can definitely expect an international triple A production.

Melopagan Death Made in Austria

And that already succeeds with the opener and title track Oathbreakerthe advance HERE was published exceptionally well. Without much banter, the album gives you a decent boost and already offers one or the other part worthy of a sway. Lifethe one yourself HERE can listen to, starts a bit more leisurely, but changes relatively quickly into faster waters and turns out to be a very sporty number overall.

Ancestry is arguably one of, if not the most personal number the band has ever done. Peppered with quotes from deceased fellow human beings and implemented in the Styrian dialect to demonstrate the associated bond even more strongly, the combination results in another really strong number.

Between Humppa and social criticism

At Heimdall’s offspring the band, on the other hand, goes back to their core business and delivers another anthem that can be danced and shouted at. Totally is, as the title suggests, the obligatory drinking song and an ode to cool blonde. Cheers for that!

1000 Years Of Humen Flesh then moves into more serious realms and mercilessly settles accounts with the church and established religion. And that succeeds with a rage that flies not only over the text but also over the musical arrangement like Thor’s hammer in the face of the listener.

Raiment drives a similar level of aggression, although this time socially important issues like child labor and consumerism get their fat. At the end there is Covenant Of Swords another call for cohesion, which is definitely needed to fight back against “those up there”.

Conclusion
Heathen Foray are with Oathbreaker probably finally risen from the Austrian, – to the flagship for the whole genre. The album fulfills everything you can possibly ask for. Speed, anger, humppa, beer, social criticism and so much more. A must buy for every metal fan. 9,5 / 10

9,5
Line Up
Robert Schroll – vocals
Jürgen brothers – guitars
Alex Wildinger – guitars
Max Wildinger – Bass
Markus “Puma” Kügerl – drums

Tracklist
01. Oathbreaker
02. Life
03. Ancestral line
04. Heimdall’s offspring
05. Allvoll
06. 1000 Years Of Human Flesh
07. Raiment
08. Covenant Of Swords

Links
Heathen Foray website
Facebook Heathen Foray
Twitter Heathen Foray
Instagram Heathen Foray

