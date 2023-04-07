HEATHEN FORAY

Oathbreaker

(Pagan Metal) Label: Massacre Records

Formt: (LP)

Release: 07.04.2023



The Styrian pagan metallers HEATHEN FORAY can soon look back on 20 years of band history and in addition to regular releases, the guys always provided the best atmosphere live. Now there is a new album by the Steirerbuam with “Oathbreaker”!

The powerful tones dominate right from the start and so the title track “Oathbreaker” is a good starting point, because here you get to hear what HEATHEN FORAY are valued for by their fans – fast playing and intense growling. The beginning of “Leben” is a bit more epic and slower, but it develops into a fast-paced track with a refrain that soon makes you want to sing along. “Ahnenreih” starts very primitive and even if there are fast drums over it, things get more leisurely here and you get to hear a hymn to home in Styrian dialect.

“Heimdalls Spross” is an excursion into Norse mythology and with “Allvoll” the beer gets its own anthem. “1000 Years Of Human Flesh” features an English chorus and “Raiment” only has English lyrics, which should make it easier for listeners in non-German-speaking countries to find the band. The closing track “Covenant Of Swords” is again bilingual and has a hymn-like character, especially as far as the chorus is concerned, and soon you start to sing along eagerly. This title is a successful finale!

HEATHEN FORAY continue on the path they have taken with “Oathbreaker” and that’s a good thing! You can look forward to experiencing the new songs live and there will definitely be one or the other moshpit.

Tracklist „Oathbreaker“:

1. Oathbreaker

2nd life

3. Ancestral line

4. Heimdall’s offspring

5. Allvoll

6. 1000 Years Of Human Flesh

7. Raiment

8. Covenant Of Swords

Total playing time: 41:28

Band-Links:

HEATHEN FORAY – Oathbreaker LineUp: Robert Schroll (vocals) Jurgen Brothers (guitar) Alex Wildinger (Guitar) Max Wildinger (Bass) Markus “Puma” Künerl (drums) 9 … Buy on Amazon

