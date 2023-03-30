Marc Jacobs branch brand Heaven continues to explore the Y2K aesthetics of the 2000s. This time, it joins hands with Linz Shelton, the ancestor of the “handcuff bag”, to reshape this classic item, and Muse Paris Hilton and Gabbriette appear in the photo shoot.

The “handcuff bag” was inspired by the fact that wallets are often left behind in bars or clubs. Linz Shelton said that her friends joked at the time: “You need to handcuff your bag so you won’t forget it.” After being enlightened, the brand CUFFZ was born in 2004. One month after its opening, it was favored by the originator of the socialite, Paris Hilton, and quickly attracted attention and became a smash hit.

This time, under the leadership of creative director Ava Nirui, we combined each other’s unique elements, using a simple black nylon bag body with a silver handcuff chain as a strap to interpret the mini shoulder bag. In addition to the cute and eccentric configuration, the versatile color The silhouette also stands out with a bright spot; it is worth noting that the handcuffs on the top are real and functional, and the bag even comes with a key.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs “CUFFZ BAG” is now on sale on the brand’s official website, and it is currently sold out. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to the replenishment news.