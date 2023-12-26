“Heaven Comes to Heaven”: Chinese Animation Premieres on 3D Naked-Eye Big Screen in Chengdu

Chinese animation’s first New Year’s Eve animation “Heaven Comes to Heaven” airborne on the 3D naked-eye big screen in Chengdu

Recently, the trailer for the animated film “Heaven Comes From Heaven” landed on the 3D big screen on Chunxi Road in Chengdu. This is the first time in China that the AI ​​scenes of the movie plot are displayed on the real naked-eye 3D big screen, attracting the attention of many Chengdu citizens. Watch. The 3D large screen, regarded as a new landmark in Chengdu, has its own cool black technology, including the magical transport dragon Pulao, the cynical “Chosen One” Kong, and the weird and wonderful people in the new year’s animated film “Heaven Comes”. , Noir with adventure glasses.

In addition, two protagonists in robot form appear one by one. For the first time, the movie pictures are perfectly integrated with the 3D large screen to present a visual feast. The steam cyber world is shocking and breaks the screen. It is like being immersed in the scene, and the lively atmosphere is full! Audiences took photos one after another and posted them on various social platforms, making the animated film “Heaven Comes” a hot search topic and attracting a lot of attention.

The movie “Heavenly Responsibility” tells the story of Shenlong Pulao, who accepts the order of his master to find the “Chosen Son”. By mistake, the little monkey Kong is selected, and then he and Pulao embark on a journey of apprenticeship with endless joy and surprises. On the way to learning skills, he teamed up with a little human girl, Nuva, and embarked on a wonderful adventure in a world ruled by “Rubo people”. In the setting of the film, the “Ruibo people” who try to drive away humans and occupy the earth are actually artificial intelligence with the ability to think independently.

Director and screenwriter Cosmic Iron, as the master of lucid dreaming in the past Tieba forums, originally had a clear mind and was extremely imaginative. He used the Chinese Five Elements PK electronic AI to break through the traditional constraints, let his imagination run wild, liberate his imagination, and open his mind to the sky.

As the director’s imaginative work, the film “Heavenly Mission” cleverly uses multi-dimensional space in the story and boldly combines oriental fantasy with artificial intelligence to create a different kind of spark. Wrapped in a comedy shell of happy horse-catching, the film explores the multiple confrontational relationships between humans and machines, and even artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence uses the wisdom and skills given to them by humans, but wants to turn against guests and occupy the human homeland. The integration of steam-cyber painting style in the film is in line with the aesthetics of today’s young people, and creates empathy, resonance, and resonance with young audiences.

The Chengdu naked-eye 3D screen is an unshakable new landmark in Chengdu. It has caused a sensation since its launch and has great commercial value. As a typical case of outdoor display in the LED industry, the naked-eye 3D giant screen on Chunxi Road in Chengdu has been evaluated by authoritative media as the legendary large screen that “opened a new era of naked-eye 3D in China”. It has received widespread attention at home and abroad and won numerous awards. In 2023, based on the original naked-eye 3D large screen, an interactive screen, dual-screen interaction, and 3D will become 6D will be added, bringing a more shocking visual experience.

By moving the slide rails, you can move up, down, left, and right for splicing and folding, creating a creative shape with a full sense of technology. Break the boundaries of art, inject new elements of naked-eye 3D digital technology into the entire wall, and become the “traffic star” of the Chunxi Road business district! It is understood that the large screen has a curved shape and an area of ​​1,505 square meters, making it one of the largest “naked-eye 3D” outdoor large screens. Because it faces Chengdu Taikoo Li and Chengdu IFS high-end commercial district, the flow of people is the highest in Sichuan.

As the first domestic animated film to appear on the naked-eye 3D large screen in Chengdu, “Heaven Comes” and the naked-eye 3D large screen can be said to be a powerful combination. The rolling trailer is supported by the naked-eye 3D large screen to truly restore the movie scenes and make people come and go. The audience experienced the coolness and future of the steam cyber world immersively.

The realistic three-dimensional experience makes everyone feel as if they are already in the movie scene, traveling together with the protagonists Kong and Pulao in the cold and dim wasteland-style world built by “Ruibo people” that looks full of technology but is actually rusty everywhere. , the giant graffiti is frozen, cool and cool, and the sense of machinery is overwhelming. The colorful picture of “transfer and blessing” perfectly brings the audience into the oriental fantasy world of Tianren Academy, as if they will meet Sora and Pu in the next second. Let’s travel together in a fairyland-like realm.

The movie “Heroes” is the first domestic animated film in China to recreate the scenes in the movie on a real-life naked-eye 3D large screen. In addition to visually experiencing the excitement of fantasy adventure, the audience can also be immersed in it and fight side by side with the animated protagonist. Outside the big screen, the three-dimensional physical dolls of Shenlong Pulao and Sora also interacted closely with the audience. The naked-eye 3D and animated dolls were in the same frame, forming a dreamy linkage.

It is reported that the Lunar New Year animation “Heaven Comes to Heaven” will be released in theaters across the country on January 6, 2024. At that time, the audience is invited to go to the theater to watch this imaginative film that combines the world of oriental fantasy and mechanical punk, and is a family fun. Movie.

