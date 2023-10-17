Heavy Psych Sounds Fest Berlin 2023 – Announcement

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest Berlin 2023
First day: 27.10.2023, Lido BerlinCuvrystr. 7, 10997 Berlin
Second day: October 28, 2023, Urban Spree, Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin
Start: 6:30 p.m
Price: from € 43.90 advance booking, tickets via Greyzone are available HERE
The Italian label Heavy Psych Sounds has been supporting the best bands from the fields of stoner, doom, heavy and psychedelic rock for years. It doesn’t matter whether it’s new, promising gems from the underground or already established bands. It always comes down to quality and originality.
That’s why the line-up for both days of the HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST in Berlin is diverse and promising. In addition to old hands like United, Duel, Nebula, The Lords of Altamont and Acid Mammoththere are newer bands like Margarita Witch Cult from UK or the Dutch from Iron Jinn. But it’s not just heavy and doomy, for example with the Italians from Giöbia or the female quartet of Blackwater Holylight the psychedelic side is also considered.
Line-Up Berlin, Lido, Friday, October 27th, 2023:
United
Nebula
Dopelord
Giöbia
Hippie Death Cult
Margarita Witch Cult
Line-Up Berlin, Urban Spree, 28.10.2023:
Duel
Acid Mammoth
The Lords of Altamont
Demon
Blackwater Holylight
Iron Jinn
If you can’t decide on a trip to Berlin as a concert venue, you can choose from the HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST on the same weekend in reverse order in Dresden, at the Chemical Factory.
Links
Facebook Heavy Psych Sounds
Website Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
