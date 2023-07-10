Heavy rains cause flooding, landslides in southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rains have been battering southwestern Japan, triggering flooding and mudslides and leaving at least six people missing Monday.

Rains that fell in the Kyushu and Chugoku regions over the weekend caused flooding along several rivers, as well as landslides, road closures, train service interruptions and water outages in some areas. .

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heavy rain warning for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures on the southern main island of Kyushu, urging residents in riverside and hillside areas to exercise caution. More than 1.7 million residents in vulnerable areas were urged to seek shelter.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported that at least six people were missing.

In the city of Soeda, in Fukuoka Prefecture, two people were buried under a landslide. One was rescued alive, but the other was found without vital signs, the agency said. At the moment there is no more information about her condition.

In the city of Karatsu in Saga prefecture, rescuers were searching for three people whose houses were hit by a landslide, the agency added.

Three other people were missing in other parts of the region.

Footage from NHK television showed muddy water from the swollen Yamakuni River gushing over a bridge in the city of Yabakei, Oita prefecture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

