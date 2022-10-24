Avant: Modern Keys by Heavyocity Media is a bold take on the electric piano, pushing the genre and soundtrack into new territory.

Because of its unique sound and influence on music history, the Heavyocity team started with a classic Mark II electric piano and rediscovered its secrets under the hood. Through the separation of internal components and the capture of carefully prepared (hammers, ebow, twine and picks) playing, its expressive breadth has been expanded to break all expectations – offering you a variety of gorgeous, innovative and non- Unusual sound to explore.

Paired with the powerful Ascend engine, sources in Avant can be taken to the next level, allowing complete customization by layering, modulating and processing up to three different sources simultaneously.

Heavyocity co-founder Dave Fraser said:

“Our goal in developing the Avant was to bring the electronic keyboard to a new form. To deliver unique content that pushes the boundaries of genre-defining what this instrument can express. The Avant is, without a doubt, a treasure trove of sounds.”

Heavyocity has a limited-time $99 Avant sale (regularly $119). Plus, users of Ascend: Modern Grand or Aspire: Modern Mallets will get an additional 20% off. Offer will end on October 28, 2022.

As a Kontakt-based instrument, Avant provides all the recall and sound-shaping features via the Kontakt 6 full version or the free Kontakt 6 Player.

Official website:

https://heavyocity.com/product/avant/

