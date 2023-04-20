Heavyocity releases Mosaic Neon video soundtrack for Kontakt Player

Heavyocity announces Mosaic Neon, the new chapter in the critically acclaimed Mosaic series of virtual instruments.

Mosaic Neon elevates a variety of typical synth sounds into dynamic, composition-ready cinematic elements—ethereal pads, complex rhythms, warm backgrounds, and hypnotic arpeggios—reimagined in new and innovative ways They, creating new life in the harmoniously rich world of vintage and analog synth techniques.

As a Kontakt-based instrument, Mosaic Neon supports the full version of Kontakt 6 or the free Kontakt 6 Player for performance and sound shaping.

Vintage synth approaches have some unique inspirations, and in Mosaic Neon, Heavyocity wanted to honor those legacies and the influence they had by capturing their unique tones and translating them into modern sound design tools.

Price: $99 (regularly $119). Plus, owners of other Mosaic Series instruments will get an additional 20% off. This offer runs until April 27, 2023.

For more information please visit

https://heavyocity.com/Mosaic-Neon