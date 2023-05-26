Heavyweight｜Lvyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle registered on CCTV-5 to help the national table tennis team compete in the Durban World Table Tennis Championships_TOM Sports

On the evening of May 25th,Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicleA strong landing on the CCTV-5 sports channel, during the 1/4 finals of the “2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships” that the whole people is concerned about, it was very popular to support the strength of the National Table Tennis Team Durban World Table Tennis Championships. According to Kuyun EYE’s authoritative data, the current live broadcast attention peaked at 1.7122%, ranking No. 1 in the live broadcast attention of all channels during prime time, and the popularity is unprecedented.

The pinnacle battle is imminent. “National Ball” and “National Car” join hands to compete on the world stage. Luyuan’s liquid-cooled electric vehicle once again ushered in a brand highlight moment, showing the world the strength of Luyuan’s “super durable, long battery life” created in China .

Not only did the ten men and women of the Chinese team advance to the singles, but the two pairs of mixed doubles and national table tennis also advanced to the semi-finals. By supporting the National Table Tennis Team and entering CCTV5, Luyuan used practical actions to support the National Table Tennis Team, showing the heroism of the national football team; at the same time, it also allowed Chinese manufacturing to go abroad, let the riding culture of Chinese two-wheeled electric vehicles spread overseas, and made Luyuan’s quality Famous in the international market.







It is understood that in order to support the National Table Tennis Team in Durban, Luyuan launched diversified marketing activities both online and offline across the country to encourage fans to watch the game enthusiastically. From May 25th to 28th, during the finals, Luyuan Electric Vehicle launched an event with the hashtag #国球力力红源力力# on Weibo, follow and retweet who you think is the champion, and you will have a chance to win the S70 liquid-cooled electric vehicle . At the same time, a fun challenge event was also launched on Douyin. Users posted a small video of juggling a ball with a table tennis racket in Lvyuan’s offline stores, and they could get corresponding car purchase discounts and generous gifts based on the number of balls they padded.







Landed on CCTV5 to support Guoping, Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle pays tribute to its strength

With the deepening of the competition, the level of each event is getting higher and higher. The national table tennis team began to meet with the masters of Japan, South Korea, France and other countries.

As the official partner of the Chinese National Table Tennis Team, Luyuan’s liquid-cooled electric vehicle was registered on CCTV5 during the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban. As a national authoritative media, CCTV’s continuous exposure will undoubtedly inject a boost in Luyuan’s brand reputation and market sales With strong kinetic energy, the brand potential has exploded unprecedentedly.







Ni Jie, the founder and president of Luyuan, once said: “Table tennis has a deep mass base in China, and electric vehicles also have the most extensive user base in China, and the penetration rate of both is the highest in the world. Chinese table tennis is The example we learn from is that we admire Chinese table tennis very much, and hope that the two-wheeled electric vehicles represented by Luyuan can one day represent China and stand on top of the world like Guoping.”

It is understood thatLiquid Cooled Electric VehicleTechnical iterations have been carried out on the infrastructure layer of the previous generation of electric vehicles, and as the second generation of electric vehicles, it is also regarded as a landmark product in the turning period of the industry. Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicles have three core technologies, including liquid-cooled 2.0 system, ceramic brakes and steel wire tires, which improve the durability of the vehicle from the product infrastructure and truly achieve “100 kilometers in 10 years”.







Liquid-cooled electric vehicles are ultra-long and durable, and have a long battery life, and their strength is advancing into the new cycle of the 100-billion-level industry

This time the national table tennis team competed in Durban, Luyuan landed on CCTV5 to support it with strength, and the strength of “National Ball” and “National Car” joined hands to push the potential of sports marketing to its peak. This move not only expanded the depth of Luyuan brand marketing and became a benchmark in the industry, but also aroused the great enthusiasm of countless Luyuan dealers to open up new markets.

Whether it is brand height or brand voice, or the liquid-cooled electric vehicle 2.0 series product matrix represented by the invincible liquid-cooled all-round flagship S70 at 3,000 yuan, Luyuan is obviously well prepared to reproduce the peak of last year’s traditional peak season. It coincides with the great year of sports marketing, and the Durban event is becoming a new huge traffic pool after Luyuan joins hands with the Chinese National Table Tennis Team. The breakthrough of Luyuan’s liquid-cooled electric vehicles will also accelerate Luyuan’s leadership in the new cycle of high-quality industrial development offensive.

As we all know, it is precisely because of decades of in-depth research and development of winning tactics, the courage to innovate competitive technology, and timely adjustments that National Table Tennis can continue to occupy the commanding heights of the world table tennis world; as its official strategic partner, Luyuan relies on its self-developed technology Innovate to build Lvyuan’s core differentiated competitiveness. The two can be called the kings of strength in their respective fields, and the kings join forces to pay tribute to strength with strength.







One is a technical champion in the electric vehicle industry, and the other is a world champion in sports. Luyuan and Guoping belong to the “technical school” and share a common genetic core for challenging the pinnacle. Table tennis is China‘s national sport. It is not only a sport, but also a symbol of the spirit of champions who have won numerous awards. The world‘s leading position in national table tennis is inseparable from the tireless exploration and application of technology, just as Luyuan’s continuous breakthroughs in core technology through independent research and development can drive the “second 100-billion-level industry growth”.

At present, China‘s electric vehicle industry is at a critical point of historical change. As an industry leader and a leader in independent research and development of technology, Luyuan is bound to continue to explore the technical iterations of liquid cooling 3.0 and 4.0 to achieve breakthroughs in battery life and durability and integrated liquid for core components. Cold, perfectly embed liquid cooling technology into the new development cycle of two-wheeled electric vehicles; and use fancy marketing to empower the brand, fight side by side with the national table tennis team, win opportunities in the fiercely competitive market environment, and join hands with national dealers in the peak marketing season Another success.

The final is coming soon, participate in Weibo forwarding and Douyin Challenge to win surprise gifts, and cheer for the National Table Tennis Team with Luyuan.



0