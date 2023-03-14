Workshops must receive Banfield from the Professional League on this date. But at this time it is not confirmed where or when the game will be played.

In principle the meeting was scheduled for next Monday at 9:00 p.m. at the Kempes. But if that happens, the “T” will not be able to count on Matías Catalán (Chile), Ramón Sosa (Paraguay), Diego Valoyes (Colombia) and Alan Franco (Ecuador), who were called up by their respective teams for the friendlies in March. Fifa.

That is why Talleres seeks to advance the game to Sunday, but from the Córdoba Sports Agency they denied that request because on Saturday there is a recital by Joaquín Sabina and they will not be able to disarm everything in time.

As a result of this situation, President Andrés Fassi expressed himself, who said: “The Government said that the priority is football. We fight to have a

Talleres is the protagonist and having to play a home or away game makes us feel bad”.

The phrase of the president of the “T” did not go down well with the Córdoba Sports Agency, since they understand that the situation is different from what was expressed by Fassi.

“Talleres knew since October that there was a recital scheduled for March. When the decision was made to make the stadium available for Joaquín Sabina’s world tour, we let them know. In addition, now a top-level artist is coming and we understand that Córdoba could not miss an event of this nature”, Campana explained in dialogue with this newspaper.

And regarding the statements of the president of Talleres, he added: “I am surprised by what he said, we did things accordingly. I don’t take or analyze anything he talked about, I just worry about doing things accordingly. Football is a priority, 11 games have been played at Kempes so far this year. We are in mid-March and Belgrano, Instituto and Talleres have already used it”.

Later he stressed that the Jardín neighborhood club “was given enough time to take the corresponding precautions.”

And he added: “10 days ago there were already meetings with the people involved to disarm everything about the recital and play on Monday. Work had been done with Talleres coordinating so that the game is on Monday. We had even informed that activities were going to be restricted that day throughout the property. And the people from Talleres were sitting at the table”.

Visibly hurt by Fassi’s words, Campana also specified: “I believe that the main drawback is the summoning of the players, not the recital. And that is already something that exceeds us “

Lastly, “El Pichi” made it clear that the stadium grass will not suffer from the passage of the recital: “The stage is set up in the same way that it was done in the November recitals. Football continues to be a priority and that is why we take maximum care of the grass”.

