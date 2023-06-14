“Hector was very happy”: the man who died on the street was fired

While awaiting the results of the autopsy by the death of a man who lived on the streets in the neighborhood of Villa Crespofarewell messages and severe criticism of the social problems of the families living outdoorsexposed to the polar wave that hits the City of Buenos Aires.

The sad circumstance took place this Monday morning and began to spread in the afternoon. Members of the 15th Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police appeared at 1300 Leopoldo Marechal street, after learning that an individual in a street situation “did not respond” to the calls of the neighbors. the body was found “No signs of violence,” according to police sources.

“How many more friends will die in the streets?”: the public impact of the case

Although the identity of the deceased was not officially verified, a community organization that assists homeless people identified him as “Hector” when dedicating a farewell publication to him.

This civil association, called friends on the road He said he knew the deceased and also expressed his solidarity with the dramatic situation of other families living on the streets.

“Today Monday June 12, 2023 Our friend Héctor died in a street situation in Leopoldo Marechal at 1400, Parque Centenario area“, they posted on Facebook.

“Our soul hurts… how many more friends will die in the streets?”they warned.

“Hector was happy, very happy…. She liked to talk with double meanings…. When she got a job as a bricklayer, she would disappear for a week…. Angelito and Ramón -his friends from his ranch- annoyed him saying that he forgot about the poor… “, says the organization’s post.

“The street is not a place to live”: a civil association attributes the man’s death to the polar wave

While the City government reinforces the cold operatingconceived as an “immediate and comprehensive proactive response to people living on the streets in the face of low temperatures”, an organization called project 7carried out a protest breakfast at the Obelisk to Demand greater support for homeless people against the arrival of low temperatures.

“The temperature dropped and today a colleague dies in the street”they communicated on Facebook.

At the same time, they questioned the authorities due to the problem of the social vulnerabilitydespite the fact that the country has legislation that contemplates homeless people.

“The street is not a place to live”complained.

how the event happened

Paradoxically, the event occurred the same day that the Government of the City of Buenos Aires announced a “extraordinary” operation to provide assistance during cold nights.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police agents requested SAME personnel, who finally verified the death “without observing with the naked eye signs of violence on the body”according to the police report.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office number 42 intervened in the case, in charge of Arturo Velarde, who gave the order to carry out an autopsy that specifies the specific causes of death.

“We do not have much information about the particular case because the person could not yet be identified. He did not have ID and the police could not identify him. With which we could not yet compare with our BAP databases to find out if we had any intervention or if at any time he came to one of our Centers,” a representative of the BAP told PERFIL. Ministry of Human Development and Habitat.

“Last night our teams were touring the area talking to other people. There were two men who were with him at the time of death.. They did not accept being transferred to one of our centers,” they detailed from the Ministry.

