HEDI SLIMANE and "Meet Me in the Bathroom" launch music poster

HEDI SLIMANE and “Meet Me in the Bathroom” launch music poster

CELINE creative director, photographer and fashion designer HEDI SLIMANE has teamed up with the documentary “Meet me in the Bathroom” to launch a limited-edition music poster to commemorate the film’s first screening in the United States. “Meet me in the Bathroom” is an exhibit at the Saint Denis Film Festival, directed by British director duo Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace and produced by Utopia Film and Pulse Films, based on a 2017 oral history by writer Elizabeth Goodman.

HEDI SLIMANE Diary Archive Photo

This artistic collaboration uses photographs taken by HEDI SLIMNE in the decade of 2001-2011 to create a documentary poster in a collage and reconstruction way, using black and white tones to evoke the mottled fragments of the millennium. This visual retrospective, together with the documentary, leads the audience to listen to the whispers of the post-rock golden age. Featuring legendary bands such as The Moldy Peaches, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem, the film, combined with numerous first-ever footage and audio interviews, refocuses the flash on the hidden and real years that grew up with the culture.

Since the days of Indie Sleaze, HEDI SLIMANE has maintained the closest connection to rock music. One of the icons of the fashion industry, HEDI SLIMANE was the creative director of Dior menswear at the time and designed clothes for rock stars such as The Strokes, The Libertines, Franz Ferdinand and the Killers. His inspiration came from a dialogue with music, and his designs also laid the foundation for the style of underground rock clothing in the future.

“Meet me in the Bathroom” will be released in the United States on November 4th this year. Following the remnants of the beginning of the century, CELINE creative director HEDI SLIMane will join us to pay tribute to the past summer.

