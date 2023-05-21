Heidi Klum on Bayern: “Actually, Hasan should go”

From BZ/dpa

With her husband, Bayern fan Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum experienced the Munich defeat in the stands. Then she discovers Bayern boss Oliver Kahn – and gives her opinion.

Before the possible untitled end of the turbulent season of FC Bayern, even Heidi Klum interferes in the question of the future of the Munich bosses. As a disappointed grandstand guest at the 1: 3 of the soccer record champions against RB Leipzig, the model felt compelled to criticize the style of Bayern management via Instagram.

“Oh, there he is, Olli Kahn. I actually think he’s the right guy for the whole thing, no. Let’s see it for the last time, I don’t know,” Klum commented on her cell phone pictures of the clueless Bayern CEO.

“Oops, did I say that?”

After a sportingly disappointing season and the sudden change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel, Kahn has to worry about his job.

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic also targeted Klum. “Actually, Hasan should go. Oops, did I say that, oh sorry,” chatted the 49-year-old about the pictures from the Allianz Arena.

Hasan Salihhamidzic, sporting director of Bayern Munich Foto: picture alliance/ Sven Simon



Klum, who is best known in Germany for the ProSieben casting show “Germany’s Next Top Model”, is followed by 10.9 million people on Instagram. Her husband Tom Kaulitz (33) is a fan of FC Bayern, at his side she watched Munich’s last Bundesliga home game this season.

On the way to the stadium, the atmosphere was still great, Kaulitz had sung the Bayern anthem “Stern des Suedes” during the car ride.

Klum then filmed Kaulitz several times cheering for Munich and cheering after Serge Gnabry made it 1-0. But then the mood in the stands got worse and worse when Leipzig turned the game around. “Tom, what do you say to that now,” Klum asks her visibly frustrated husband several times. “I just can’t believe it,” replies Kaulitz.

With a pint of beer at a hearty dinner in the Hofbräuhaus, the musician can laugh again and say toasting: “To the championship.”