Heinz, a well-known food supplier who collaborated with singer Ed Sheeran to launch a special edition tattooed ketchup bottle in 2019, is driven by a large number of related tattoos on the Internet this time, and continues to expand into this field, joining hands with Brazilian creative agency SOKO and tattoo ink manufacturers Electric Ink has developed a red tattoo pigment “Heinz Tattoo Ink” in the Pantone shade “57 Red”.

The “Heinz 57 Red” hue is derived from the brand’s classic ketchup color, this time through a collaboration with Electric Ink, and out of health concerns about colored tattoos (2022, the EU bans the use of more than 4,000 chemicals in tattoo materials, Among them, red ink has attracted attention because it has been shown to be linked to allergic reactions and other complications), Heinz hopes to create an ink made using only harmless ingredients. After 14 months of experimental development, “Heinz Tattoo Ink” will then be widely available to tattoo parlors across Brazil.

In addition, to match the launch of the ink, Heinz invited five local tattoo artists to design 57 original tattoo templates. These patterns will be shared with the public online through the brand website. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to subsequent releases.