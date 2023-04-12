Home Entertainment Hélas officially released the 2023 spring collection | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Hélas officially released the 2023 spring collection | Hypebeast

by admin
Hélas officially released the 2023 spring collection | Hypebeast

French skateboard apparel brand Hélas, co-managed by three skateboarders Lucas Puig, Clement Brunel and Stephen Khou, has officially released a new 2023 spring and summer series, bringing a series of new products that exude a sense of 90s atmosphere. The brand’s iconic umbrella logo is still the main element. In the “JAZZY” and “TAROT” series, combined with a new graphic graphic design, the effect complements each other; “ALLOVER” pajamas return again in this series. The “NORTH” windproof jacket and “RANDO” sports suit, as well as the comfortable “COOG” knitted series.

Hélas’ new 2023 spring series Lookbook was filmed in Milan, Italy, and presented by the skaters of the Hélas team. At present, this series has officially landed on the official online channel and AVENUE & SON stores, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

See also  "Love at first sight" wonderful filter was complained about, the drama party modified overnight-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

You may also like

Bonus: Witch Pig releases Guillotine, a free audio...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

With the classic against San Lorenzo, the Jorge...

Euterpe cooperates with Hollywood Stars Collective to launch...

Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high...

The Province deactivated the strike, but the teacher...

The crisis of a bus company worsens: 23...

Niccolo Suzhou Unexpected 2nd Anniversary Celebration- Hotel Information-...

There are 7 candidates for mayor, and Casadei...

Nicolás Linares, after the triumph of the Institute:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy