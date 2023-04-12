French skateboard apparel brand Hélas, co-managed by three skateboarders Lucas Puig, Clement Brunel and Stephen Khou, has officially released a new 2023 spring and summer series, bringing a series of new products that exude a sense of 90s atmosphere. The brand’s iconic umbrella logo is still the main element. In the “JAZZY” and “TAROT” series, combined with a new graphic graphic design, the effect complements each other; “ALLOVER” pajamas return again in this series. The “NORTH” windproof jacket and “RANDO” sports suit, as well as the comfortable “COOG” knitted series.

Hélas’ new 2023 spring series Lookbook was filmed in Milan, Italy, and presented by the skaters of the Hélas team. At present, this series has officially landed on the official online channel and AVENUE & SON stores, interested readers may wish to pay attention.