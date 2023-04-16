Helene Fischer and Thomas Seitel: The first public kiss! | Entertainment

Helene Fischer (38) in a love frenzy …

After the postponed start of the tour due to a broken rib, the hit goddess is back on stage again – on Saturday evening in Hamburg for the fourth time! And there Helene Fischer surprised her 12,000 fans with a very private moment.

After the joint acrobatics, Helene Fischer and her friend Thomas Seitel (38) kissed in public for the first time.

also read

After her tour five years ago, Helene is once again relying on the artists from the world-famous “Cirque du Soleil” for her “Rausch Live” tour. Means: Helene hangs in the ropes, swings and floats through the air. If you don’t just catch them privately – your Thomas.

Absolute trust, deep love – privately and on stage, Helene Fischer and Thomas Seitel are a unit Photo: NO CREDIT

The dancer has been part of the Helene team for many years – her heart has belonged to him since 2018. Their daughter was born three years later. Now the joint appearance in their mega show. And the clear message: HE is my team, my man, my support.

“She’s a megastar, but…” Bohlen blasphemes about Helene Fischer

In the song “Hand in Hand”, Helene and her Thomas float up on ropes. Again and again they look into each other’s eyes, hug each other, then leave the stage together – at least that’s how it was in the first three shows.

In the crew photo for the first live show, Helene is the center of attention, but her partner Thomas Seitel (1st from left) is also prominent at the front. Photo: private

The highlight on Saturday: Helene and Thomas kiss in front of thousands of Fischer fans! Look deeper into each other’s eyes, hold each other tighter.

And so Thomas has achieved something that was previously unthinkable – Helene and her love more intimately than ever.

The last concert for the time being will take place in Hamburg’s Barclays Arena on Sunday evening before Helene Fischer and the entire crew go to Dortmund.

Deep looks, a warm hug — pure love. Helene Fischer and Thomas Seitel let their fans get very close to them during their tour Photo: Sarah R.

App users can access the survey here: Do you attend at least one of the 71 Helene Fischer concerts?