HELGA – Swedes sign to Season Of Mist!

Season of Mist is proud to welcome Swedish prog-metal outfit HELGA to the French label!

Hailing from both the Swedish hinterland of Dalarna and the ancient Viking county of North Yorkshire, HELGA draw from many different influences: Swedish folk, progressive metal, post-rock, pop, black metal.

Led by singer Helga Gabriel, the band spins their unique genre alchemy into dark manifestations. On their debut album, Wrapped in Mist, they combine massive drumming, ghostly strings and chugging riffs into a lament about mortality and sanity.

“A few years ago I sent a demo to Season of Mist, but to no avail,” says Helga. “Years later I received an email from Michael Berberian telling me that the label wanted to work with me – I was over the moon! My band and I are overjoyed to embark on this new adventure with Season of Mist.”

“We draw from many different influences, from Swedish folk to progressive metal, post-rock, black metal and pop. Putting this into a single style is a challenge.” –Cai S.

With this wealth of layers and genres, HELGA’s debut album Wrapped in Mist culminates in dark laments about mortality and mental health, underlined by formidable drumming, ghostly strings and chugging riffs.

The album’s opening song, Skogen mumlar (The Forest Murmurs), immediately delves into soulful dreamscapes that will make your hair tremble, while Ennio Morricone echoes as the intro’s muse. But as Wrapped in Mist progresses, songs like Farväl (Farewell) reveal HELGA’s black metal and dark sensibilities. The album’s waltz coda flirts with a full-range melodic baroque that culminates in an Opeth-esque climax.

The making of Wrapped in Mist promises to plunge HELGA deep into the spotlight of mesmerizing live performances upon release. From the hills and forests of the countryside, this band is destined for a journey worth following.

Line Up:

Helga Gabriel – Vocals

Cai Sumption – Guitar

Cameron Gledhill – Guitar

Ryan Fairclough – Bass

Sami Javed – Drums

Band-Links:

