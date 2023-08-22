HELGRINDUR – New album sheds light on the depths of pagan lore

The symphony of myths and stories will ring out once more when acclaimed pagan/black/death metallers HELGRINDUR release their self-titled sophomore album on October 20th.

Released under the cherished banner of MDD Records, “Helgrindur” promises to transport the listener into a world where ancient tales, legends and original narratives intertwine. Fans looking forward to the ten-track opus can look forward to a mix of deep stories and captivating melodies. Since Helgrindur draw their art from the heart of Solingen, their unmistakable flair for gripping, atmospheric sounds will leave an indelible impression on all lovers of the genre.

The newly revealed cover artwork gives a tantalizing hint of what’s to come. The captivating image depicts the Gatekeeper, a terrifying figure guiding cursed souls through the vast realm of Hel, ensuring the balance between light and the lurking creatures of darkness. With the full listening experience releasing in the coming weeks, fans will soon be able to immerse themselves in early tracks from the album.

About HELGRINDUR:

The band Helgrindur from Solingen has quickly established itself as a constant in the field of pagan/black/death metal. Their unique blend of fairy tales, myths, legends and self-written stories, combined with an atmospheric sound, has garnered them a loyal following.

