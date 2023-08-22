Home » HELGRINDUR – New album sheds light on the depths of pagan lore
Entertainment

HELGRINDUR – New album sheds light on the depths of pagan lore

by admin
HELGRINDUR – New album sheds light on the depths of pagan lore

The symphony of myths and stories will ring out once more when acclaimed pagan/black/death metallers HELGRINDUR release their self-titled sophomore album on October 20th.

Released under the cherished banner of MDD Records, “Helgrindur” promises to transport the listener into a world where ancient tales, legends and original narratives intertwine. Fans looking forward to the ten-track opus can look forward to a mix of deep stories and captivating melodies. Since Helgrindur draw their art from the heart of Solingen, their unmistakable flair for gripping, atmospheric sounds will leave an indelible impression on all lovers of the genre.

The newly revealed cover artwork gives a tantalizing hint of what’s to come. The captivating image depicts the Gatekeeper, a terrifying figure guiding cursed souls through the vast realm of Hel, ensuring the balance between light and the lurking creatures of darkness. With the full listening experience releasing in the coming weeks, fans will soon be able to immerse themselves in early tracks from the album.

About HELGRINDUR:

The band Helgrindur from Solingen has quickly established itself as a constant in the field of pagan/black/death metal. Their unique blend of fairy tales, myths, legends and self-written stories, combined with an atmospheric sound, has garnered them a loyal following.

Band Links

The post HELGRINDUR – New album illuminates the depths of pagan tradition appeared first on earshot.at.

See also  Wang Renjun brings "1921" back to the origin of the revolution, looking back at the beginning of the century-old journey without changing his heart-China Entertainment Network-Wang Renjun, Li Chen, Liu Shishi

You may also like

Netflix Documentary Series Shines Spotlight on Ohio Valley...

Feng Shen No. 1 Surpasses 2.3 Billion Box...

Acid Rooster – Flowers & Dead Souls

Spanish Singer-Songwriter Miguel Bosé Reveals Robbery at Mexico...

Slight drop in July for exports of watches...

Beats Studio Buds+ Expands Color Options with Metallic...

Artanor – In Servitude of Darkness – Editor’s...

Karol G Celebrates Feid’s Birthday with a Special...

A blossoming Festival from the mountain to the...

Hypefest Aranya Music Festival: A Fusion of Art,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy