Helinox Announces 2023 Summer Series ‘Glow Edition’ with Luminous Function

Helinox, a popular outdoor brand originating from South Korea, has once again teamed up with A BATHING APE® to bring outdoor enthusiasts another unique camping experience. This time, the collaboration is for the highly anticipated 2023 summer series called “Glow Edition,” which features a special luminous function.

The highlight of the “Glow Edition” collection is the use of light-storing materials in its design. These materials have the ability to absorb light in bright environments and emit a mesmerizing glow in dark places, creating an unforgettable visual effect. Whether it’s a nighttime campfire or a moonlit hike, these items will definitely make a statement.

The collaboration extends beyond just Helinox and A BATHING APE®. The “Glow Edition” series also includes partnerships with THOR, an American minimalist storage brand, resulting in the creation of two practical and stylish storage boxes with capacities of 22L and 75L. Additionally, the collection features Nalgene water bottles, coasters, brand logo short tees, and hats. The designs of these items draw inspiration from the vibrant cities of Busan and Seoul, adding a touch of urban flair to the overall aesthetic.

Unfortunately, specific details about the release of the Helinox 2023 summer series “Glow Edition” have not been disclosed yet. However, fans and outdoor enthusiasts can expect the collection to be available on the brand’s official website and select retailers in the future. As eager anticipation builds, interested individuals are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the release of this highly anticipated collection.

Helinox has gained a reputation for its high-quality outdoor gear and innovative collaborations that push the boundaries of outdoor fashion and functionality. With the forthcoming “Glow Edition” series, the brand continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating unique and exciting experiences for outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.