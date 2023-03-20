To celebrate the grand opening of the Helinox Creative Center in Busan this month, the Korean outdoor brand Helinox has teamed up with Fragment Design, headed by Hiroshi Fujiwara, to create a limited joint series. After successively showing tents, folding chairs and other equipment, this time we are welcoming another collaboration T -shirt released.

The co-branded style is available in black and white. The mascot character “Helly” co-created by Helinox and the well-known director Erick Oh is combined with the classic lightning logo of fragment design to present the main vision, and a simple brand logo is used on the other side of the clothes embellishment.

The Helinox x fragment design joint T-shirt is only available at the Helinox Creative Center Busan store at a price of ₩66,000 won, and the quantity is limited. It is reported that the black version is currently sold out.

Helinox Creative Center Busan

217 Dalmaji-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan