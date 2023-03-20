Home Entertainment Helinox officially launches fragment design limited co-branded T-shirt to celebrate the opening of the Busan store
To celebrate the grand opening of the Helinox Creative Center in Busan this month, the Korean outdoor brand Helinox has teamed up with Fragment Design, headed by Hiroshi Fujiwara, to create a limited joint series. After successively showing tents, folding chairs and other equipment, this time we are welcoming another collaboration T -shirt released.

The co-branded style is available in black and white. The mascot character “Helly” co-created by Helinox and the well-known director Erick Oh is combined with the classic lightning logo of fragment design to present the main vision, and a simple brand logo is used on the other side of the clothes embellishment.

The Helinox x fragment design joint T-shirt is only available at the Helinox Creative Center Busan store at a price of ₩66,000 won, and the quantity is limited. It is reported that the black version is currently sold out.

Helinox Creative Center Busan
217 Dalmaji-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

