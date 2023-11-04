Hello Kitty Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Futuristic Light and Shadow Exhibition in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – The beloved Sanrio character Hello Kitty is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in style. To commemorate this special milestone, a groundbreaking immersive light and shadow exhibition has officially opened at the Shanghai Powerlong Art Museum.

As the kick-off event for the Hello Kitty 50th anniversary celebration, an opening ceremony was held on November 1st, which also marked Hello Kitty’s birthday. The ceremony saw the gathering of guests and fans from all walks of life, uniting to pay tribute to the iconic character.

Introduced in 1974 with a red bow on her left ear, Hello Kitty quickly became a global sensation, spreading friendship and smiles across the world. With her sweet and innocent personality, she has captured the hearts of fans worldwide and has become Sanrio’s most recognizable and popular intellectual property.

Despite the constantly evolving landscape of the IP industry, Hello Kitty has managed to retain her charm and appeal by continuously adapting to new trends and maintaining her cute and healing image. Sanrio has ensured that Hello Kitty remains at the forefront of the industry.

The opening ceremony of the 50th anniversary special exhibition was attended by numerous distinguished guests and art celebrities. Wei Fang, general manager of Sanrio China, delivered a heartfelt speech expressing her gratitude to the attendees and Sanrio’s visionary approach. Hello Kitty’s author, Yuko Yamaguchi, was also present, creating a birthday celebration picture for the beloved character on the spot.

The exhibition featured appearances by entertainment stars such as Song Yi, Zhang Yifan, Xilinnayi Gao, Chen Duling, Jiang Mengjie, and Zhu Xudan, who sent their birthday wishes to Hello Kitty through prerecorded videos. Renowned artists like Zhang Zhanzhan, Huang Xiaomian, Chen Li, and He Qiru also joined in, showcasing their artwork inspired by the iconic character.

Following the birthday celebration, Hello Kitty surprised the audience by taking the stage alongside other Sanrio family stars, including Big-Eared Dog, Melody, Coolomi, Blanket Bear, and Cool Penguin, to perform their latest single. The highly anticipated lighting ceremony marked the official opening of the Hello Kitty Cosmos 50th Anniversary Light and Shadow Special Exhibition.

The exhibition, centered around the theme of a “future world,” presents a super cute universe dedicated to Hello Kitty. It takes viewers on a journey through Hello Kitty’s growth while seamlessly integrating Sanrio’s other beloved characters. The installation showcases the brand’s ability to blend IP with current trends.

The Hello Kitty Cosmos 50th Anniversary Light and Shadow Special Exhibition will remain open until January 28, 2024, offering fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in a fantastical future journey with Hello Kitty. Visitors can expect a range of interactive and visually stunning installations, embracing cutting-edge technology and capturing the essence of Hello Kitty’s enduring legacy.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary at this unique exhibition that perfectly encapsulates the love and dedication of Sanrio designers in China. It’s a must-see for fans of all ages seeking a one-of-a-kind experience with the iconic character.