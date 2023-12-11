Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 Winter 2023 Collection: “We Belong In The Mountains”

Helly Hansen Releases New 2023 Winter Series

Norwegian high-end functional brand, Helly Hansen, has just announced the release of their new 2023 winter series, titled “We Belong In The Mountains.” This latest collection pays homage to the ski patrol team who wear Helly Hansen apparel on a daily basis, and features a range of new and updated iconic items.

The brand’s designers worked closely with the ski patrol to update and iterate on their iconic items, based on their insights and experience. The needs of users are of paramount importance to the brand, especially in its HH-118389225 series.

The collection includes the new ARC Modular Slope Jacket, which features a removable base panel with adjustable length, functional ventilation zippers, snow gaiters, RECCO reflectors, and a phone lanyard system. Also included is the ARC Down Vest, a down vest with a 600-fill construction, two-way YKK zippers, adjustable waist cord and ARC hood system. Additionally, the series offers the ARC Coach 2L Coat with adjustable looseness, the cold-proof ARC Storm Shell Jacket, and the ARC Pile jacket and trousers with full suede and graphic printing.

The new 2023 winter series “We Belong In The Mountains” is now available at designated dealers around the world. Interested readers are encouraged to pay more attention to this exciting release.

