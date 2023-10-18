HELMET – New single “Big Shot” from the upcoming album!

Today the rock heroes HELMET release “Big Shot”, the third single from their new album “LEFT”, which will be released on November 10th.

earMUSIC is pleased to announce the long-awaited release of “LEFT”, the new album from legendary rock band HELMET. Following 2016’s critically acclaimed Dead to the World, Helmet return with their signature blend of heavy, riff-laden rock and stirring lyrics that have delighted fans around the world for over three decades.

Watch and listen to the new single “Big Shot” here:

The new album’s 11 songs, produced by Hamilton along with co-producers Jim Kaufman and Mark Renk and mastered by Howie Weinberg, are leaner and meaner in their execution than previous sonic tour de force. “LEFT” is driven by fierce determination, a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to create more new dialects within the musical language Hamilton invented through his use of drop-D tuning. Fans can pre-order the album now, which will be released on November 10th on CD digisleeve, 1LP black vinyl and limited 1LP transparent vinyl.

Tracklisting:

1. Holiday

2. Gun Fluf

3. NYC Tough Guy

4. Make-Up

5. Big Shot

6. Bombastic

7. Reprise

8. Dislocated

9. Tell Me Again

10. Powder Puff

11. Resolution*

*originally by John Coltrane

About HELMET:

In the late ’80s, Helmet’s straight-ahead hard rock captured the American underground. 1989’s debut album, Strap It On, was bold enough to stir the minds of hardcore fans, noise rock aficionados and metalheads, who were whipped by the density of Hamilton’s riffs. With their gold-certified album “Meantime,” Helmet took on all competitors. The original line-up would last for 10 years and record two more albums, 1994’s Betty and 1997’s Aftertaste, before disbanding in 1998. By this point, Hamilton’s aesthetic had already rubbed off on many bands in the metal scene and the then-burgeoning nu-metal scene. After a few years’ break, Hamilton reformed the band with new members in 2004 and recorded such reputation-boosting releases as “Size Matters” (2004), “Monochrome” (2006), “Seeing Eye Dog” (2010) and “Dead To The World” ( 2016).

As anticipation for the new album builds, Helmet is preparing for the LOOK LEFT tour, which will take them to stages across the US and Europe from September to December

