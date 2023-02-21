The fashion brand Helmut Lang recently held an art exhibition called “YOꓭWOƆ” at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York for its new 2023 autumn and winter series, especially during New York Fashion Week. The content of the exhibition was in charge of the famous art curator Antwaun Sargent. Sargent took Helmut Lang’s 2004 denim-themed T-shirt as an idea, and invited different artists to express their associations with the theme of Helmut Lang’s year through creation, from photography, painting, sound to sculpture. One of the key concepts is about the spiritual power of cowboys, exploring how they challenge traditional history and masculinity. The subversive meaning of the whole exhibition can be felt from the fact that the theme of the exhibition reverses the word COWBOY.

Helmut Lang specially launched four limited edition theme T-shirts for the exhibition, and produced a limited edition magazine at the same time. In addition, even if you can’t go to the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York to participate in the exhibition, you can also visit Helmut Lang’s official website to enjoy part of the exhibition.