Home Entertainment Helmut Lang 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “YOꓭWOƆ” Limited Edition Magazine | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Helmut Lang 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “YOꓭWOƆ” Limited Edition Magazine | Hypebeast

by admin
Helmut Lang 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “YOꓭWOƆ” Limited Edition Magazine | Hypebeast

The fashion brand Helmut Lang recently held an art exhibition called “YOꓭWOƆ” at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York for its new 2023 autumn and winter series, especially during New York Fashion Week. The content of the exhibition was in charge of the famous art curator Antwaun Sargent. Sargent took Helmut Lang’s 2004 denim-themed T-shirt as an idea, and invited different artists to express their associations with the theme of Helmut Lang’s year through creation, from photography, painting, sound to sculpture. One of the key concepts is about the spiritual power of cowboys, exploring how they challenge traditional history and masculinity. The subversive meaning of the whole exhibition can be felt from the fact that the theme of the exhibition reverses the word COWBOY.

Helmut Lang specially launched four limited edition theme T-shirts for the exhibition, and produced a limited edition magazine at the same time. In addition, even if you can’t go to the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York to participate in the exhibition, you can also visit Helmut Lang’s official website to enjoy part of the exhibition.

See also  Nagano Yayu was diagnosed with heatstroke at one time after quarantine | COVID-19 | Wuhan pneumonia

You may also like

Skincare, at Mavive the distribution on the Italian...

When orphans and ChatGPT said “Can you be...

Micam and Mipel: growing visitors. Absent Chinese buyers

Unrae: “Italy remains last on electricity: a government...

Beats Fit Pro sports headphones officially launched three...

James Cameron’s next movie is expected to be...

China’s sci-fi masterpiece “Three-Body” IP has set a...

RUE AGTHONIS AW23 Capsule Collection Debuts at London...

Burberry, Daniel Lee’s debut is not surprising

The first re-opened Spring Festival stalls nearly 800,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy