Helmut Lotti remains metal: several festival performances announced, including Rock Zottegem

Helmut Lotti goes metal and goes summer festivals. It has just been announced that he will be at the Dutch Bospop on July 13 and at Rock Zottegem the day after.

Helmut Lotti sticks to metal. In 2022 he entered the genre for the first time with the cover of Iron Maidens’s Run to the hills. That earned him an invitation to Graspop last summer, after which Lotti released a real metal album.

This was followed by a sold-out tour with 21 performances. Performances are also planned for next year. And now there are also a few festivals where he will perform as Hellmut. On Friday, July 12, 2024, he will perform at the Dutch Bospop festival together with international stars such as John Fogerty, Alice Cooper and Heart. One day later, on Saturday July 13, he and John Fogerty will move on to the popular Rock Zottegem in East Flanders, where Toto is also on the bill.

In addition to Bospop and Rock Zottegem, Lotti attends more festivals, including Gladiolen (May 18 in Olen), Let There Be Rock (May 31 in Vielsalm) and Na Fir Bolg (July 6 in Vorselaar).

Ticket sales for Rock Zottegem start today at 11 am via www.rock-zottegem.be. More festival dates will follow. You can stay informed at www.gracialive.be.

