Forerunners of a time that will be and that was, hers are always beautiful women, with character, very sensual, uninhibited, jeweled, elegant, dominant, aware of their role, powerful. To illustrate them with philological determination are 300 photographs that at the Kunstforum in Vienna illustrate the rise of Helmut Newton from his Berlin and Australian beginnings to the noble pantheon on the international scene. The exhibition Helmut Newton Legacyconceived to celebrate the centenary of the great photographer’s birth (Berlin, 1920 – Los Angeles, 2004), the exhibition has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus, but finally open, it can be visited until January 15, 2023.

Crocodile

If from the first hall of the exhibition to strike is the famous Crocodile, (Pina Bausch Ballett, Wuppertal, 1983), with a portrait between the jaws of a crocodile the body in reality of a dancer, with very feminine features, of the company of the beloved and famous German choreographer, it is the nudes of women to describe the wisdom portraiture and descriptive of the artist. Starting from what was and will remain as one of the most famous nudes in photography, the photo of Charlotte Rampling at the Nord-Pinus hotel in Arles, 1973. Women in the foreground, very often naked, males absent or in the background or in the background. kit, are the stylistic code that will characterize Newton’s expressiveness since his Australian beginnings. And it has been so since the Australian beginnings, with the photo found in the photographer’s archive, taken – perhaps on the occasion of a wedding – in Melbourne in 1955, with the refined face of a woman in the foreground framed by a large white hat and on the background a man in front of a large window. The famous nudes of the 80s are still far away,

Alfred Hitchcock e François Truffaut

The admirably quoted photos of the great directors loved by the photographer, Alfred Hitchcock and François Truffaut first of all and then Michelangelo Antonioni and Fellini, with stunning models – elegant and fascinating as always – surrounded by mystery, along the Parisian streets, between industrial buildings or surrounded by paparazzi. And again, always looking at the cinema, his novellas Ann Darrow see the disturbing presence silhouetted against the background of a King Kong, symbol of a dominant masculinity in a fort but now under attack. The eighties are those of the nude, which even here, however, becomes artistically quotationist. Novello Goya, his women are portrayed in diptychs first dressed and then naked (They come dressed, they come naked). In the Big Nudes bare sculptural bodies assume Michelangelo postures and fetish sensuality (Tied-up Torso, Ramatuelle, 1980, Big Nude III, Henrietta, Paris, 1981). Finally, the last rooms show a long series of famous portraits, with a young Mick Jagger, a poignant Romy Schneider at the edge of the bed, the nude by Gianni Versace in his opulent home, the tail hairstyles of Karl Lagerfeld, to show at the end of the path a strung of polaroids.

Refined eroticism

Commissioned or not by the French and Italian editions of Vogue (the most iconic) or by L’Uomo Vogue and Max (the most innovative) Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair or Elle, his photos are always characterized by a refined eroticism with more or less features. less sado-masochistic, not at all misogynistic despite some criticisms about Susan Sontag, able to combine voyeurism and sensuality, style and elegance, with a sharp criticism – like her chickens quartered by jeweled hands – to consumerism and the ephemeral mortal transience only hidden by the most unbridled and paranoid luxury. Certainly her interpretation remains unmistakable, and her photographs constitute an essential passage in the narration of the iconic imaginary of the past century. Curated by Matthias Harder, director of the Helmut Newton Foundation, Berlin, this beautiful exhibition accurately declines the fundamental passages (and not only) of Newton’s poetics, opening glimpses of limpid clarity on the authorial paths that the definition of “refined glossy photography” is too hastily it risks hiding behind the most internationally celebrated glamor.

Helmut Newton LegacyKunstforum, Vienna, until January 15, 2023