Helping overseas games, Lanji Revival will meet you at 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB! – DoNews game

The 20th ChinaJoy will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 28th to 31st, 2023, and the BTOB exhibition area will be grandly opened from July 28th to July 30th. Blue Halberd Revival confirmed to participate in 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB. It will make a wonderful appearance in the 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB exhibition area!

Lanji Fuxing is a digital cultural entertainment interactive company integrating game research and development, game beauty promotion, and game asset services. Relying on its own strong technical accumulation, it uses technology to activate the essence of culture and create the ultimate game interactive experience.

Lanji Fuxing was established in the beautiful coastal city of Dalian in 2019. Our business covers games, film and television and other sectors, and we are actively deploying the metaverse field. Through products and services with core values, we allow customers to enjoy the wonderful experience brought by technological innovation.

In 2023, we will continue to explore extreme technology, build a green ecology of the new cultural industry, and bring excellent cultural concepts to the world.

Our business:

1. Game development

Our independent research and development project: “Faye’s Tales: Merge & Story” is a light leisure product, and it is also a brand new attempt of Lanji in the game field. The game is developed with unity3D engine, European and American fantasy style. The story takes place in a different fairy tale land. The protagonist Faye, as the successor of the “Book Keeper”, and her companion, the magic cat Merlin, drive floating islands to shuttle in various fairy tale worlds, repairing stories, purifying the world, making friends, Maintain the balance of the world, and at the same time find the innocence that I have lost for many years.

2. Game purchase video

We are the earliest visual effects team in the Northeast region to study the field of Unreal Engine technology. Since 2019, we have provided creative game purchase video services for 20+ first-line game developers, and created a total of 1,000+ creative videos. Whether it is medieval, World War II, zombies, orcs, space, western, Three Kingdoms, Xian Xia, magic or cartoon Q version, etc., we have rich project experience.

We are a design team that focuses on visual effects. We use art and aesthetics to help game products create value. We provide not only works, but commercial services. Focusing on quality pursuits, rigorous project processes, and excellent project accumulation are our advantages.

3. Game art assets

We have rich experience in the production of 3D next-generation projects and have a good reputation in the industry. The production staff are all from art schools, have excellent aesthetics and strong sculpture capabilities, and are good at the production of various types of projects. Participating projects: Above the Kuroshio, Onmyoji, Ace Racing, Fahai Temple, etc.

Enterprise mission and vision:

***Our Vision***

Let people freely enjoy happiness in a more beautiful and interesting horizon!

***Our Mission***

Create the ultimate interactive experience and be a bridge to convey the happiness of the horizon

Adhering to an ingenuity to create the greatest value for customers

Uncover creativity within and give employees unlimited space

ChinaJoy BTOB comprehensive business negotiation area, as one of the important components of ChinaJoy exhibition, is currently the professional exhibition and on-site business negotiation activity with the strongest comprehensive strength in the field of digital entertainment in Asia, the most complete exhibitors, the largest exhibition area and the largest number of visitors.

In addition, the ChinaJoy BTOB comprehensive business negotiation area is also an important business platform for professional copyright transactions, copyright cooperation, joint development, and joint operations in China‘s game industry. The online and offline business interaction can be regarded as the best business platform for Chinese enterprises to absorb international advanced technology, choose global high-quality partners, and explore overseas markets.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ChinaJoy, the organizers are pioneering and innovative, and will bring richer, richer and richer experiences to exhibitors at home and abroad through ChinaJoy offline exhibition and CJPlus (ChinaJoy online exhibition). Diversified and three-dimensional brand promotion solutions can maximize the effect of product promotion, brand exposure, online sales, and interactive marketing, and further enhance the exhibition effect and marketing value of exhibitors. “The world‘s No. 1 exhibition brand!

