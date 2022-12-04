Horizontal Scroll Action [785 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/action” rel=”noopener”>action game Helvetii” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/helvetii” rel=”noopener”>赫尔维蒂 Will be fired PS4 [24,336 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation/ps4″ rel=”noopener”>Gematsu 4 and Switch [12,653 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/nintendo/switch” rel=”noopener”>Switch to PC [16,434 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/pc” rel=”noopener”>Computer Crossing Steam February 3, 2023, Developer Team KwaKwa” href=”https://www.gematsu .com/companies/team-kwakwa” rel=”noopener”>Team Kwakwa announced.

The physical version is available to pre-order now at Red Art Games.

Here’s an overview of the game from the KwaKwa team:

About Helvetia This is a two-dimensional work Roguelite [63 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/roguelite” rel=”noopener”>Rogue Elite, is about exploring the ancient myths and history of the Helvetia tribe of Gaul, as well as Celtic mythology and Other legends from different cultures, adapting them into a modern fast-paced action game with a beautiful art style. Take control of characters such as the ferocious Little Handkerchief, the innocent and nimble Foxman, or the cunning Priest wielding primal power, and use their unique and varied combat skills to fight your way through hordes of creatures and finish them off have taken over the land and their hearts. Wield the many powers bestowed on you, from primal gods with otherworldly powers to legendary items that change your playstyle every time. Battle crawling demons that will test your resolve and meet ever-increasing challenges. main features fight in it Helvetia It will come in many forms, from the usual combo chains to blocking your enemies, manipulating them in the air, throwing projectiles, smashing their guards, dodging their more powerful attacks and using all kinds of enemies at your disposal. the power of. adventure [594 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/genres/adventure” rel=”noopener”>adventure seconds

Play as up to three different characters with completely unique playstyles to enrich your gameplay and learn more about their individual motivations. And learn to blend their unique style with the power of the game.

For each playtime, the game reallocates its rooms and power-ups, always giving you a unique gaming experience. This means that, with so many characters, room configurations, enemy encounters, and upgrades, the game is still a fresh experience.

music in Helvetia Composed by the talented Dale North ( Finns [8 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/somi” rel=”noopener”>苏梅肯and Dragon Fantasy Book 2Materia Collective), with assistance from Scarlet Moon Productions.Additionally, vocals are provided by Emi Evans, who sang on the soundtrack yoke and NieR: Automata [112 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/nier-automata” rel=”noopener”>Yoke: Automata！

Watch the new trailer below.