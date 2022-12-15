[Sina Entertainment News]According to media reports, James Gunn’s first big project after he became the head of DC Pictures came: a new Superman movie. THR reports: The film, written by Gunn and possibly directed, will focus on Superman’s early years, and will have another actor besides Henry Cavill play Superman. Gunn also discussed the possibility of working with Cavill on another project in the future, possibly another character.

Henry Cavill himself also posted a regretful statement: He will not return to play Superman again. Cavill said he met with Gunn and Safran, the new leaders of DC Films, and learned about the matter. He expressed respect and blessings to the two for creating a new DC universe, and also thanked the fans for their support over the years, saying that Superman and what he represents will last forever.

In October, Cavill officially announced that he will return to play Superman after his guest appearance in “Black Adam”. However, due to changes in the leadership of Warner and DC Films, the future of many DC projects has changed recently. There is a new plan for the direction.

In this regard, Cavill said: It is very sad news that he can no longer play Superman, but life is like this, and he respects and blesses this. As for those fans who have supported him for many years, he said: “We can be sad, but please remember: Superman is always there, the spirit he represents is always there, and the example he set for us is always there. My cloak is over. , but the superman spirit will last forever. It has been a happy journey with you, and I wish you a bright future.”